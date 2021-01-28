5 reasons why you should build a career in cybersecurity

Cutting to the chase straight away, here are 5 reasons why you should consider building a career in cybersecurity or information security, as it is popularly called.



The job satisfaction is real!

As a cybersecurity professional, you will be working to alleviate the dangers of the digital world. In the time that you will take to complete reading this sentence, someone in the world would have suffered from a cyber attack. Cyber threats are not something that anyone should take lightly. They cause billions of dollars in damage, ruin reputations, shut down businesses and even take lives. As a cybersecurity professional, you will be working to directly fight these criminal activities and make the digital world which is basically our second home, safer for everyone. Therefore, as long as the job satisfaction in this profession goes, you can put a big checkmark next to it in your head. Knowing that you are making a real and direct difference every single day at work is a feeling that you will get to enjoy and live with if you choose this career path.



The salary is super attractive!

Cybersecurity professionals make more than decent money in today’s world. You have to understand why this is the case. Since the job market is facing an immense skill gap when it comes to cyber security professionals, employers are ready to pay a lucrative salary to the few candidates that they can get their hands on. The growth in the demand for cyber security professionals is on a remarkable rise every single year when compared to other IT jobs. In fact, LinkedIn has listed cybersecurity as one of the top 10 emerging professions in 2020. A CEH course (Certified Ethical Hacker) holder earns on an average around $90-$95,000 per annum. And these are just the earlier stages of cyber security’s growth. In the future you can expect your growth prospects to become more lucrative as the world comes to terms with the need for talented information security professionals.

3. It’s needed across industries!

One of the best things about a career in cybersecurity is its wide application. Our world is going digital at a tremendous rate. So many brick and mortar businesses have gone digital in the past decades that our whole idea of shopping, entertainment, social gathering and other such activities have been completely transformed. From banks to aviation to energy to healthcare to retail to education to hospitality, every industry requires cyber security to keep their business safe. Public organisations as well as private companies require talented and qualified people who can ensure safety of their digital systems. Hence, as a cybersecurity professional, you can basically work in any industry of your preference. Defense and IT are among the top recruiters of such experts.



The scope is amazing!

Here are some of the job roles you can expect in cybersecurity.

Penetration tester

Ethical Hacker

Security engineer

Information Security Analyst

Chief Information Security Officer

Computer Forensic Investigator

Incident Handler

Network Defender, Network Security Analyst

Security Auditor

It is demanded worldwide and anyone can do it!

By completing your cybersecurity education, you could open up opportunities to work abroad that were earlier seemingly impossible for you. The certifications that you will obtain after completing cybersecurity courses are internationally recognised and can get you a job in any country of your preference. Most important of all, anyone can dream of becoming an information security professional because there is no strict educational requirement when it comes to enrolling for a cyber security course, like an ethical hacking course will not require you to have a mandatory graduate degree in computer science but if you have enough basic knowledge, you can complete this course and kickstart your golden career.