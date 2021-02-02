5 Tips for Incorporating MDM Capabilities Into an Enterprise Operation

Master data management (MDM) refers to the practice of keeping all of an organization’s shared data accurate and current. Shared data, in this context, refers to data that’s shared between two or more computer systems or applications. This is called master data, and it can be broken into subcategories like reference data or metadata (used for classifications and compiling information on other data, respectively).

An example of master data would be if your company collected sales data from your CRM platform and that information was shared with your marketing information system to help the advertising team reach certain segments of your target audience better. Enterprise organizations deal with big data every day and tend to have unique needs compared to other businesses. Reliable master data management is crucial for them to be able to make informed decisions about business processes and provide best-in-class customer experiences. For reliable vendors of MDM services, check the Gartner MQ MDM report. Here are some tips for your enterprise to make the best of MDM solutions.

Integrate your software.

Before you even install an MDM solution, you need to replace your outdated legacy systems with modern software solutions if you haven’t already. This is because, for an MDM platform to work, it needs to actually have shared data that can be pooled in one location. If your systems are all still working in separate silos, you have to rely on manually updating the data between them, which is a process that’s both time-consuming and error-prone. With legacy systems, odds are your data will be neither accurate nor up to date.

Decide how to support your customers.

Every organization concerned with master data should have a great way to collect customer data and provide excellent service and support. Many enterprise companies are even opting for cloud-enabled call centers these days that let customers contact agents via their preferred digital means. These systems make it easy to store customer information, and they can even share it with sales systems. If you haven’t already, it’s definitely a great idea to get help setting up a CRM system.

Plan how to manage business processes.

One of the greatest advantages of MDM is that it can help you find weaknesses in your enterprise and come up with ways to cover them. In order to do that, though, you may need to rethink your business process management (BPM). The more new technology you add to your enterprise, the more your processes change, and you may need assistance adapting in the beginning. Fortunately, you can create custom solutions to help exactly how and when you need them.

Improve your supply chain.

Combined with IoT (Internet of Things) devices, an MDM solution can help you greatly enhance your supply chain efficiency. GPS devices let you keep track of your fleet, you’ll be able to manage routes and logistics better, you’ll be able to automatically track inventory and set up alerts for new orders, and more. These benefits can even help you improve relationships with your suppliers and improve safety in your fleet.

Use visualizations.

When you’re choosing your MDM platform, be sure to pick one with data visualization capabilities. Many platforms utilize machine learning algorithms to simultaneously ingest data from multiple different sources, which is how they’re able to constantly update data in practically real-time. The best of these platforms can also immediately create visualizations of the data in many forms including graphs, pie charts, histograms, and more. This can give you an at-a-glance understanding of everything you’re looking for, not to mention such visualizations are likely to be well-received at shareholder meetings.

MDM platforms help your enterprise unlock your robust amounts of data. It’s up to you to decide how to use it.