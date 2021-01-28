5 Yummy and Healthy Cake for Grandma’s Birthday Party

Isn’t it necessary for all the grandchildren to surprise their cute grandma once in a year. Obviously yes, they also need to be surprised with some mischiefs and efforts that she will appreciate for sure. Remember that she is the one who always protects you from mom and dad scolding, stand by you at every phase of your life. So, don‘t you want to celebrate the indescribable bond with your granny? If yes, then stop all your work and think how she will get surprised by you. For surprising her there’s so many moments but her birthday is the best one.

Now, we all know no celebration and surprise is completed without sweet stuff. So for making her feel special you can order, shop or bake a healthy and yummy happy birthday cake for her. And try to find a cake recipe that is healthy for your grandma, as we all know that so much cream and all stuff is not good for her health at this age. Healthy cake doesn’t mean that they are not yummy, for sure the taste of healthy cakes are beloved by your grandma.

Anyhow, your grandma doesn’t have to drop her healthy eating habit on her birthday. As we have a list of some yummy and healthy cakes for you guys!

Yogurt cake

As the name suggests, the main ingredient of this cake is yogurt. You can’t even imagine how yummy this cake is just with few ingredients. Best combination of healthy and tasty and this is also good for those who avoid sugar. As in this yogurt cake the amount of sugar is almost half than other regular cakes.

Grape cake

We all eat grapes as fruit and salads from years, but do you ever think of a cake with this delightful fruit? If no than, you can definitely have this for your grandma’s birthday party. This cake has less calories in it as grapes have citric and malic acid, that reduces the overall calories of it. Again, healthy and refreshing for your grandma.

Devil cake

This cake is perfect if you want to carry it to a far place. As it is made up of whole flour with less sugar and no butter. Now, maybe you are thinking that how a cake gets moisture without butter, don’t worry as yogurt is used in these kinds of cakes. If your grandma loves dry cakes then for her birthday this is the best.

Electric greek cake

This cake is so photogenic, as there are so many vibrant colours in this cake. Greek cake carries so many different colour yogurt that makes it so beautiful and healthy at the same time. If you want to surprise your grandma with an alluring cake then order it with your heart for them.

Mix fruit cake

You very well know about this flavoured cake. It has toppings of so many coloured fruits like strawberry, kiwi, banana and many more. It has less sweetness in it as compared to other cakes. Perfect for the person who is a true lover of fruits.

Gluten free coconut cake

Many people avoid gluten cakes and in most of the cakes gluten is used. So if your granny also avoids gluten then this is perfect for her birthday party. At the same time it’s healthy and yummy with coconut spread all over it. Gosh! How yummy it sounds.

So these are some yummy and healthy cakes for surprising your cute granny. She does so much for you so now it’s your turn to pay her back. So don’t make excuses and stuff, if you are busy and not a baking person then can send cake online as that will help you in the best way.