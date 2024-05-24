Ghostface is the masked villain from the Scream horror films who is both frightening and iconic. The character established a surreal cultural impact on the planet ever since the first film came out in 1996. It has become a pop culture icon and several characters from various TV shows, movies, games, and music videos are inspired by it.

Why Ghostface Voice Changer Is So Popular?

Ghostface from the “Scream” movies is one of the well-known horror characters, and people are crazy about mimicking the spooky voice. The voice changer will be excellent for pranks, which can be especially scary around Halloween, so it becomes an interesting tool for scaring our friends. For instance, some people apply voice changers to produce exciting and mysterious videos or podcasts.

Several user-friendly tools enable everyone to access and experience Ghostface’s voice. The fans of the “Scream” series are fanatics, and the voice changer helps them experience the same thrill over and over again.

Top 8 Best Ghostface Voice Changer App

Are you bored of the same old ideas in voice transformation? HitPaw Voice Changer uses AI to provide excellent voice effects. This incredible equipment will also transform your gameplay. It is suitable for playing many games, live streaming, and even just having fun.

Key Features

Thanks to the super realistic celebrity AI voice generator, which can change your voice to any celebrity voice in real time!

Users can have their fun sounds as a special effect sound for the call or game stream, such as the fart effect. It supports Discord, Twitch, YouTube, and any other suitable platform for a soundboard.

With its wide array of artist models, makes it easy to switch popular songs and convert them into the singer’s voice.

Aside from real-time voice changing, it offers the function of adding audio/video files and then changing them to the voices of other characters or celebrities you desire.

Pros

It provides a convenient and affordable way to access everything we already pay for.

It seamlessly integrates with a wide range of popular platforms, including Discord, Twitch, Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG, Rocket League, Zoom, Skype and Google Meet, ensuring a smooth user experience.

The voice alters in real-time and is integrated with a series of other actions, like an AI music producer.

Cons

The free trial allows for one vote per user.

It has 100 voices only, and it is impossible to reproduce other voice variants belonging to users that may be a user’s learning.

Pricing Model

1-Month: $15.95 for Windows/ $21.95 for Mac

1-Year: $35.95 for Windows/ $45.95 for Mac

One-Time: $65.95 for Windows/ $75.95 for Mac

Voicemod

Voicemod is real-time soundboard software developed for Windows. Audio creators aside, it builds audio tools that help users deliver a unique audio identity in the metaverse. Voicemod is easy to use and versatile enough to change your voice into that of a girl, pirate, astronaut, robot, or just about anything else.

Key Features

Easy setup with the Elgato Stream Deck, Streamlabs OBS software, Twitch, TikTok Live Studio, Audacity, Gamecaster, and Omegle.

110+ voices can be chosen to change your voice to anything you want completely.

With Soundboard, you can add instantaneous sound effects to your stream, vlog, voice chat, etc.

Design your voice filters with the help of the Voicelab feature.

Pros

Tilt the voice in real-time or of pre-recorded audio.

A free version with a range of essential features is also available.

Tune, pitch, frequency, and others.

Cons

Only open for Windows (Windows 10, Windows 7/8).

Even the licensed paid version can get technical issues and glitches.

It often crashes when the voice is changed.

Pricing Model

Paid Pro version for $10 per month

Unlimited Lifetime plan for $39.99

AV Voice Changer Software

AV Voice Changer with preset nickvoices can also be used for audio editing. It allows pranking on friends, disguising voice identity to be someone else, and creating voice-overs for YouTube clips and other videos.

Key Features

Voice beautifying includes sliders such as slick high stretch, low shift, and more.

Voice effects can create different tones of voice, such as joy, wonderment, wrath, or sluggishness.

Voice changers allow users to mimic the voices of well-known singers or actors.

Parody voices are a set of parody voices included with apps that help users speak, like movie stars and famous people.

Pros

All settings are automatically installed and set.

You can use it to chat with others. It changes sound or voice on its own.

It offers individualization abilities.

Cons

You have to learn how to operate different functions.

It is hard to install it.

The appearance is too standard and dull.

Pricing Model

A free version is available. You can also get a full license for $99.95.

EaseUS VoiceWave

EaseUS offers a Discord-style design, user interface, and layouts explicitly tailored to the gaming community. To create a new voice, try using up to 18 sounds and more than 100 voice effects inspired by popular media culture. All of them can be applied in real-time, or you can record audio and use it via the Voice mixer function afterward.

Key Features

This tool offers a noise reduction feature.

It offers standard and advanced voice effects.

This software can record and save your voice in up to 11 formats.

Pros

Easy to handle, even for the non-tech users

Intuitive Discord-like interface

High-quality audio

Live voice changing

Cons

One can’t afford the free version.

Pricing Model

Monthly Package for $29.5

Yearly package for $49.95

Lifetime package for $79.95

Voice.ai

This free ghostface voice changer app gives you the power to change your voice in real-time for many games, including Along Among Us, World of Warcraft, Minecraft, and League of Legends. Lights. Camera. Action. Is everyone interested in getting their favorite celebrity into the group chat? Try out any voice-in social messaging apps, including Discord, Skype, Google Meet, Zoom, WhatsApp, or any other platform you prefer!

Key Features

Real-Time Voice Changing: You can change your voice live on any app or platform.

Voice Universe: Access thousands of user-generated voice libraries.

Voice Cloning: Create or clone custom AI voices with audio cloning from the clear audio.

Soundboards: Create an audio clip for the soundboard.

Pros

It works with multiple games and applications

It comes with thousands of voices that are available for customization.

This tool provides a realistic output.

This is an easy-to-use software.

Cons

The key is low latency for live discussions and gameplay sessions. To make voice processing more user-friendly, the speed of processing could be increased.

Pricing Model

It’s free to use and has no premium plans.

MorphVox Voice Changer

MorphVOX by Screaming Bee is a real-time voice changer software that produces excellent sound using its voice-learning technology and the background noise cancellation feature.

Key Features

Variety of Free Voices: Ranging from free voices, it is easily customizable for the specific combination of your choice.

Free Sound Packs: Convert MorphVOX into an audio board with numerous sound effects.

Advanced Voice Algorithms: Features state-of-the-art voice algorithms and noise cancellation.

Optimized for Online Games: Matching voice with characters in virtual reality designed for gamers.

Pros

Offerings optimized for the most popular online games.

A soundboard where instant sound effects can be added.

Voice Compare is a function that notices different voices.

Cons

Audio sound is unsuitable for some platforms because of their different audio settings.

The standard version provides you with a smaller range of voice effects.

Pricing Model

The paid version starts at $39.99.

WooTechy SoundBot

WooTechy SoundBot, Valorant’s voice changer, features multiple sound effects and editing tools like echo and pitch shift to add to the fun. It integrates with various communication tools and has a user-friendly interface.

Key Features

Supporting Ai voice changing.

Multiple sound effects ways to play.

400+ Voice memes embedded in the App.

This includes changing pitch, tone, and speed in real-time and changing the voice in an audio file.

Ability to adapt to different platforms, including those used for game voice change, live streaming, social media, etc.

Pros

Compatible with different types of communication platforms.

Simple and intuitive interface.

It adds sound effects and a variety of editing features.

Cons

Fewer customization options than other tools.

The lite version has limited presets for voice selections.

Pricing Model

1-Month Plan for $9.99/Month

Lifetime Plan for $39.99/lifetime

1-Year Plan for $19.99/year

UnicTool MagicVox

Want to mimic your movie or game character? MagicVox, with instant AI voice modification, will do the job for you. The more intelligent voice cloning system can even copy your voice and make a soundboard for any situation you need.

Key Features

AI voice changer: Voice cloning based on deep learning artificial intelligence is carried out.

Voice cloning: The app has a personalized soundboard. It can be used for any occasion.

MP3 and WAV support: These formats offer the ability to record voice

Online game connection: It can be linked to online games.

Pros

You can use this app to change your voice during phone calls, making you sound like a different character, or just for amusement.

It gives the user more than 400 voice effects, including deep, robotic, helium, and echo.

There is usually an option to adjust or alter the level of voice effects to suit your taste.

Cons

It’s a new product in the market.

Pricing Model

It’s free to use.

FAQs

Q1. What technology is used to change Ghostface’s voice?

Ghostface’s voice is commonly imitated using the voice changer, which is very popular thanks to its unsettling effect. Changers of voices are used for mysterious and exciting videos, podcasts, and pranks around Halloween. These tools give the franchise “Scream” fans a chance to feel like themselves, the thunder of Ghostface.

Q2. Can you get a Ghostface voice changer?

Such as HitPaw Voice Changer, Voicemod, AV Voice Changer Software, EaseUS VoiceWave, and so on. These instruments have different voice effects that can be used to create or transform a sound, including screaming.

Q3. Is there anything like a voice changer that works?

Yes, voice-changing products often try to make the voice sound natural. For example, this HitPaw Voice Changer uses an AI system to provide real voice effects and is designed for live voice transformation. Furthermore, AI can claim real-time voice changing by having extensive user-generated voice libraries, ensuring a lifelike output. Several voice changer programs, such as MorphVox Voice Changer, provide excellent sound quality through advanced voice algorithms and noise removal features that improve reality.

Conclusion

