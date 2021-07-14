9 Smart ways to plan your finances

It is important to invest in yourself and ensure you and your loved ones are safeguarded. Saving your income and building your life can take a while and it is easier if you have a plan in your mind. You may have to live cautiously but if it means a brighter future for you, it is surely worth it.

Financial planning may require some decisions that don’t align with your short-term goals. It helps to get an opinion from someone experienced in financial planning. There are a few things that should not be compromised.

Let us look at things you may want to remember when you plan your finances.

Analyze your money- Assess your income, saving, and expenditures monthly. If you are not saving anything at all, you may want to look into your expenses. To accomplish this, you can categorize your expenses into needs and wants and analyze them.

Form a budget- Budgetary allocations are not just for your professional space but for your personal space too. If you set limits, then it is easier to stop yourself from overindulging and making unnecessary purchases. This means you need to allocate funds for monthly investments and important things like premiums for health insurance.

Manage debt – Long-term investments like loans should be broken down into monthly budgets and accounted for while applying for the same. Monthly payments can take a big chunk out of your savings and should not leave you penniless at the end of the month. For example, while applying for a home loan, calculate home loan EMI to make sure you can afford it.

Back-up funds – It is important to set aside a certain amount for a rainy day. This amount preferably should not be invested and maintained so that it may be used by you or your loved ones in an emergency without delay. This rainy-day fund can also help you buy big ticket items once you have enough to spare.

Necessary investments – There are some things which simply should not be avoided or postponed. One of these things is suitable health insurance for you and your family. Another important investment is insurance for your vehicles if you own any. If you are the earning member of the family, it is important to look into a life insurance policy as well.

Taxes – Taxes can take a big cut out of your earnings and you can look at options to invest in which may also help you with tax deductions. The underlying purpose of buying these policies should be safeguarding your future and not just saving tax. It is also important to read the terms and conditions properly before spending money to ensure they are eligible for tax deductions.

Urgent expenses – Unexpected circumstances may lead you off the track for a while but the important thing is to commit to your goals. Unforeseen expenses, emergencies, change of job, are some of the things that may require more financial resources but if you keep your expenses in control you can mend the dent in your savings.

Savings – Managing equity, debt, and cash can be challenging and that’s why you should plan for the bigger things that you may want to purchase in the future. This is like a loan one gives oneself. If you wish to buy a certain item that may require a large amount of money and you don’t want to add to your debt, you can start by putting some aside for this sole purpose.

Extra cash – Any time you have surplus cash, you may be tempted to use it to pay for luxuries that may not serve a long-term purpose. You can invest this money to make for a retirement plan or pay off your debt. If you are a person who likes to take risks, then it’s best you invest small fractions of this money and allocate assets accordingly.

Best laid plans may not work but you are bound to fail if there is no plan! Financial stability is difficult to attain because of inflation and evolving needs. The best one can do is ensure there is a safety net for their older self and younger generation.

