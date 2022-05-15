A Crane Driver in Delhi Assisted in the Rescue of Nearly 50 People from a Burning Building.

On May 13, ANI reported that a crane driver assisted in the rescue of around 50 people from a burning building in Delhi’s Mundka neighborhood. The fire has claimed the lives of 27 people.

Dayanand Tiwari was on his way in from Mundka Udyog Nagar when he noticed a fire in a four-story building. According to the report, fire tenders had not yet arrived.

Tiwari, his assistant, and the crane’s owner quickly sprung into action, utilising the machine to save almost 50 people.

“Later, the fire grew enormous, and we were unable to rescue others,” Tiwari told ANI. “During the rescue effort, our crane owner and helper were also present.” It was a terrifying sight.”

According to officials, the death toll from the fire is expected to grow because 19 people who were trapped in the structure are still missing.

On the evening of May 13, a fire broke out on the first floor of the structure. The building had only one escape and one entry point, and it lacked firefighting equipment.

“Because the building only had one escape path, there were so many casualties. There have been 27 fatalities “According to Atul Garg, the chief of Delhi Fire Services. “The structure also lacked a solid blueprint. The majority of the victims were discovered on the second floor.”

Manish Lalra, the building’s owner, has been arrested. Harish and Varun Goel, who owned the office where the fire is thought to have started, have also been arrested, according to PTI.