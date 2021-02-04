Apple and Hyundai partnership on the verge of closing for Apple car

Apple and Hyundai partnership maybe the next big thing happening in the EV industry. There have been rumours for quite some time now regarding their deal, but now it seems that its finally going to happen. Reports have suggested that Apple car will be a fully autonomous vehicle and will be built by Hyundai. This deal will help Apple save tons on manufacturing costs as they do not have to make their automobile manufacturing unit or any supply chain.

Apple getting into the automobile business.

Rumours about Apple joining the EV business isn’t new. The company is planning to make its own car for quite some time now. And finally, with its deal with Hyundai and Kia, it will be able to do so. If the deal finalizes, Apple will be able to use the Kia Assembly plant in West point to make its own cars. Apple car was supposed to start production in 2014, but due to multiple reasons, it got delayed. And even now until the deal finalizes and we have official details, it is difficult to say the exact production or release date.

Apple working with Hyundai will open new business and opportunities for the company. With merely having a 2% share of $10 trillion Automotive markets, Apple’s car business will be the size of its smartphones. At the same time, working with Hyundai and manufacturing the car in North America will allow Apple to have control over both the hardware and software for the vehicle.

For Hyundai working with Apple means having more revenue and better R&D. Since Apple is focused on making a fully autonomous vehicle, so the Apple and Hyundai partnership will also boost Hyundai’s pace in the development of autonomous tech.

Will Apple make it?

It is rumoured that the Apple car won’t have any driver and will be completely autonomous. So, it will be mostly targeted towards last-mile usage. This means they will make food and parcel deliveries from warehouses to customers. But an important thing to note is that it won’t be As easy as it sounds. Tesla has been in the EV and autonomous market for quite a while now. And still, they haven’t perfected their autonomous tech. So, expecting Apple to do it in one try seems like a stretch.

Apple that is trying to enter the EV business now had once rejected the acquisition of Tesla. Presently, the latter is the biggest EV manufacturer in the world. Do you think that the Apple and Hyundai partnership will enable the company to compete with Tesla and other manufactures? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

