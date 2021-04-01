Apple Reportedly In Plans To Announce Its New “Mixed Reality Headsets” In 2022 And Augmented Reality Glasses In 2025

In a research note with the TF International Securities securities provided by MacRumors, Kuo said that by 2022, by 2025, Apple will release an MR helmet style product and a 2030-2040 AR lens type product. The Apple pronouncer did not mention anything about Apple contact lenses, saying it would lead to “invisible” computing with electronics from the time of “visible computing.” He continued that the commodity is now “no exposure.” Here is everything you should know about the new Apple mixed reality headsets in 2022 and augmented reality glasses in 2025.

Gurman says that the goal of Apple is to release, sometime in the next “several months,” in a newsletter detailing a potential future of the company’s WWDC meeting, the first big new product since 2015, in person.

In September 2019, Apple hosted the last one-on-one session. Owing to the public health crisis, all activities have been carried out online since.

“We anticipate that the Apple MR/AR product roadmap would include three stages: 2022 helmet style, 2025 type glass type, and 2030 to 2040 contact lens type,” Kuo said, according to MacRumors. “We expect that the helmet product offers expertise with AR and VR while product lens and lens styles rely more on AR applications.”

However, Kuo has a lot more to say when it comes to Apple’s MR headset. In terms of size, Apple’s virtual reality headset was measured at multiple prototypes, varying from £0.4-0.6. (200 to 300 grams).

Apple’s obvious aim, however, is to minimize its weight to about 0.2-0.4 pounds (100-200 grams), making it much smaller than many current products.

In several months, the brand will launch its first big new product since 2015: a virtual reality headset.

Apple would not make such a crucial announcement at an online function if necessary. They want workers in the room, the public, their partners, and developers.

Being a high-end, expensive, and “niche” product for developers, Bloomberg has confirmed previously that the Apple first AR/VR headset.

Apple claims internally that it should sell only one headset at its store outlets a day. If the assumption is true, it will sell at its 500 stores just around 180,000 units a year.

The report says, Apple plans to launch a product next year. Provided the news today, Apple will allow developers time to plan the latest VR experience before they can reveal the headset.

Apple took a similar step with Apple Silicon’s announcement of the switch for the Mac at WWDC in June, months before it launched the first Macs with their own chip to allow developers time to improve their applications.

Dual 8K screens, eye-trackers, and a dozen cameras to monitor hand gestures are the rumors of the headset.

The headset is directly competing with the ones on the market, including Oculus Rift, a Facebook business that is commonly used in the gambling industry.

Apple plans to publish a more popular virtual reality app after the original headset. However, according to Bloomberg, this device is already “several years out,” informally known as “Apple Glasses.” Go on to our dedicated roundabout for all we learned about Apple’s AR/VR plans.

Must Read: Casio Officially Unveils Its First G-Shock Series Smartwatch Embedded With Google Wear OS.