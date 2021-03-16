Asus Brings Its New ROG Scar, Strix And TUF Laptops To India

For the Indian market, Asus has finally unveiled a new ROG laptop gaming lineup in India and a desktop. Asus introduced its gaming products in India under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) label.

Asus unveiled its new laptops and desktops in January based mainly on AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series processors instead of Intel’s.

These upcoming gaming monsters will have the latest and greatest NVIDIA’s newest GPU, GeForce RTX 30-series. The ROG Strix G15 and G17, the Strix Scar G15 and G17, the TUF A15, and the Strix GA35 laptop are among the latest ones.

The flagship of the lineup, the Strix SCAR 15 and Scar 17 laptop comes with a 300 HZ refresh date display and a 3ms reaction time.

Specifications – Asus Strix Lineup And TUF Lineup

Strix lineup comes with a strong new GeForce RTXTM 30 Series GPUs and RyzenTM 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors, as well as drastically revised fans and other cooling enhancements to help the hardware achieve its maximum capacity.

The Strix SCAR 15 and 17 were the first ones in the Strix lineup to feature an optical-mechanical keyboard, which offers fast response and long longevity.

The smaller footprint and larger battery with Type-C charging help improve portability, while a higher screen-to-body ratio brings the user closer to the action.

The laptops sport quad speakers with Dolby Atmos technology for a more immersive listening experience; Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation processes both input and output audio to guarantee crystal-clear, noise-free conversations.

Asus’s TUF Lineup

Besides Asus’s Strix lineup, Asus has also unveiled TUF A15 under the TUF gaming lineup, which is powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 H-series Chipset and features up to a RyzenTM 7 handheld CPU built on cutting-edge 7nm technology.

The new products from Asus focus mainly on gaming, game streaming, and content development. The laptop also is powered with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTXTM 3060 GPU with real-time ray tracing; which offers accurate in-game lighting and other effects while also speeding up content creation activities such as video and picture editing.

So both AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chipsets, and also Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB) and 3080 (16 GB) graphics, are available in the Asus Strix SCAR models.

The 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screens are both IPS-level panels with a refresh rate of 300 Hz for Full HD and up to 165 Hz for WQHD.

Both of these laptops include 32 GB + 32 GB (3200 Mhz) RAM; and also support up to 2 TB of storage, and come with 90 Wh batteries and a 240 W power adapter.

These laptops also support USB-C PD 3.0 with a combined power output of 100 W. On an RTX 3060, the TUF A15 uses an AMD Cezanne R7 – 5800H chipset with support for up to 32 GB of 3200 Mhz RAM and 6 GB of VRAM.

Pricing

Asus Strix SCAR 15 and 17 (R9 / RTX3070) is priced for a tag of Rs. 1,57,990 and Rs. 1,50,990 respectively.

The TUF A15 also is available in India for Rs. 1,03,990 (R7 / RTX3060). With a Ryzen 5800 and RTX3070 combo, the Desktop GA 35 would cost Rs. 199,990.

The products from laptops will be available from the first half of April until March, but the sole monitor will not be available until the second half of April. Besides laptops Asus is now also has been making some awesome gaming phones which are a great competitors in gaming industry. Stay tuned to our site to get more updates in the future.