An important turning point in the EV market will be reached on April 28, 2025, when Ather Energy, one of the top EV startups in India, conducts its initial public offering (IPO). This IPO, which has a price range of ₹304 to ₹321 per share, is more than just a financial event; it’s a sign of investor confidence in India’s innovative mobility companies during a cooling IPO market.

Credits: Mint

Ather Energy’s IPO Details: A New Milestone for EV Startups

An important turning point in the evolution of EVs in India has been marked by Ather Energy’s plan to go public. In addition to offering 1.1 crore shares as part of an Offer for Sale (OFS), the business intends to raise ₹2,626 crore mainly through the issuance of new shares. The promoters Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, along with early investors Tiger Global Management and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF), are the owners of shares in this issue.

Hero MotoCorp, the biggest shareholder in the company, owning over 37% of the stock, has made the decision to remain in the business and will not be participating in the initial public offering. Hero’s choice shows his commitment to Ather for the long run and his belief in the startup’s potential.

A Conservative Valuation: Smart Strategy Amidst Market Volatility

Ather’s valuation strategy is arguably the most intriguing aspect of this IPO. Initially, the company had aimed for a lofty ₹14,000 crore valuation. However, with current market conditions in mind, Ather has decided to lower its target, setting a pre-money valuation between ₹9,900 crore and ₹10,000 crore, with a post-money valuation expected to cross ₹12,000 crore.

This revision reflects a cautious approach amidst the volatility of the market, where many tech stocks, including EV manufacturers, have faced skepticism from investors. By adjusting its valuation, Ather is aligning its expectations with a more realistic and market-sensitive outlook. This move could help the company attract investors, who might otherwise be wary of inflated valuations in an uncertain financial climate.

Ather’s Growth Story: From Startup to IPO

Ather Energy has made significant progress in the EV market since its establishment in 2013. The company’s flagship models, the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus, have helped it quickly rise to the top of the high-end electric scooter industry. Its state-of-the-art features, like its advanced battery management systems, fast charging infrastructure, and seamless smart app experience, have made an impression.

Ather’s focus on developing an ecosystem from production to charging stations is another element that has contributed to its success. With its rapidly expanding network of experience centers and fast-charging stations in key cities, Ather is not only selling products but also playing a crucial role in facilitating India’s transition to electric vehicles.

The IPO will enable the company to scale operations, expand its production capacity, and advance its R&D efforts to introduce new models. Additionally, Ather plans to increase its presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, further penetrating the Indian market with its premium offerings.

Credits: Money Control

Investor Sentiment: Riding the EV Wave

The IPO comes at a time when interest in EV companies is surging globally. With India’s government’s push for green energy and sustainability, the market for electric vehicles is expected to grow exponentially. But how will Ather fare amidst the growing competition?

International businesses aiming to enter the Indian market as well as domestic competitors like Ola Electric present fierce competition for Ather. Nonetheless, the business is well-positioned due to its history of innovation and excellence. As they assess the risks and benefits of supporting a top EV company in a still-emerging market, institutional and retail investors will probably be closely monitoring Ather’s unit economics and profitability.