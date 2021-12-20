Bank of Russia might restrict crypto investments

The Russian government and central banks are taking a very stringent approach to cryptocurrencies. While we thought things would turn out pretty smooth in terms of regulation but the Bank governor hints otherwise. The Central Bank of Russia opposes cryptocurrencies and says that the volatility is one of the reasons for this. The governor also indicated that the Bank of Russia has the means to restrict investments in the crypto space.

Central Bank governor on crypto

Elvira Nabiullina said recently that the monetary authority of Russia doesn’t welcome investments of the Russians in the crypto space. The volatility is one of the main reasons for this, and the use of crypto for illegal and criminal activities is another reason they believe in this. The governor also cleared that she believes that the Russian monetary system should not be modified in any way to enable cryptocurrency transactions.

In fact, Elvira also said if regulators want, they have the means to implement restrictions in the crypto. Her take on cryptocurrencies suggests that they are not welcoming crypto in any way. The Russian authorities are now considering two different options for the entire cryptocurrency space. Either they will ban cryptocurrencies, or they will regulate it in a way to make sure investors are safe from all the problems they are talking about.

The Bank of Russia is also considering the complete ban on the purchase of cryptocurrencies. This will mean investors in the crypto space in Russia won’t have any access to all the innovations going around in the world. But on the other hand, we also have State Duma planning to legalize exchanges and mining of cryptocurrencies.

Why might the authorities reconsider?

Reports suggest that in case the government and Bank of Russia go completely against crypto, then investors might hideaway. This will make it very hard and even impossible to collect taxes from investors. The government will lose a lot of money for this. A better approach is to have proper regulation, which will allow users to stay safe and properly file their taxes and incomes.

