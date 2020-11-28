Best Budget Phones To Purchase under 20000

With so many options of smartphones to choose from, if you’re looking to get a cost-effective phone with high-end features in a budget or zero down payment mobile phones, look no further.

Top brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Mi offer smartphones under 20000, additionally with an offer of no-cost EMI option and buy now pay later as zero down payment mobile phones available at the time of purchase.

Here are 15 of the best smartphones under 20000 saving you a great deal of time, money and effort offering zero down payment mobile phones:

1. Xiaomi Poco X2

This is one of the best MI phones under 10000, great for gaming with a high resolution 6.67-inch display, an excellent camera, good battery life and a seamless interface, operating on Android 10 OS with 6GB RAM and a 64GB storage is priced at only Rs 16,999* on Flipkart.

2. Realme 6 Pro

This is a mid-range budget android smartphone by Realme, powered by Oppo. It has a great battery life, good sleek design and a great camera as well. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor on a 6.60-inch display priced at Rs 17,999* on Croma.

3. Samsung Galaxy M31

If you’re looking for a phone with super AMOLED display supporting 4KHDR and the latest Android OS, this would be an ideal choice for you at only Rs 15,999* on Amazon.

4. Realme X2

This is the first smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It comes with a good build and a stylish design with a high resolution 6.40-inch display, good camera performance and superfast charging at only Rs 18,990* on Amazon.

5. Samsung Galaxy A50S

This would be the perfect choice if you’re considering buying one of the best android budget smartphone with an Infinity U Display, a triple rear camera, a powerful battery and a seamless UI experience, along with an excellent 6.40-inch display priced at only Rs 18,570* on Flipkart.

6. Poco F1

As a first of its kind, it has a lot to offer as one of the best smartphones under 20000. It comes with a fast processor, good battery life, design and memory with a 6.18-inch display and a 6GB RAM with a storage capacity of 128GB priced on Amazon at only Rs 18,599*.

7. Asus Zenfone 5Z

This budget android smartphone comes with a highly stylish design, a 6.20-inch display, an octa-core high speed processor, a good camera performance and an excellent gaming capability priced at only Rs 13,949* on Flipkart.

8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

This is one of the best mi phones under 10000, its an high-end yet affordable budget android smartphones within a budget of 20000 for a great streaming experience on its smooth AMOLED 6.67-inch display supported by superfast charging priced at only Rs 16,499* on Mi store.

9. Vivo Z1X

This is one of the best android camera smartphones under 20000 with a fast and excellent performance, excellent camera and a long battery life priced at only Rs 16,990* on Flipkart.

10. Oppo K3

This phone would be an excellent pick for technology enthusiasts. It comes with a 6.50-inch sharp OLED display, a VOOC flash charge 3.0 and 8GB RAM and more at a price of only Rs 18,519* on Amazon.

11. Nokia 8.1

This device delivers a smooth and seamless user experience on a solid design and a 6.18-inch display with a powerful battery life priced at only Rs 16,856* on Croma.

12. Samsung Galaxy M40

This budget android smartphone has a sharp 6.30-inch HD high end display, high speed performance which is great for gaming priced at only Rs 18,290*.

13. Realme 3 Pro

It’s a great budget android smartphone priced at only Rs 15,999* with a powerful SoC, excellent battery life and a high resolution 6.30-inch display.

14. Redmi Note 8 Pro

This redmi budget android smartphone is also one of the best mi phones under 10000. It is packed with a stellar camera and a high performance overall on a 6.53-inch display priced at only Rs 15,999* on Mi store also undoubtedly as one of the best smartphones under 20000.

15. Vivo S1 Pro

Last but not the least, this budget android smartphone is another great and stylish pick with a 6.38-inch display, an excellent 32MP front camera and a long battery life.

These are some of the best smartphones under 20000 including really great best mi phones under 10000. Why not buy now and pay later with zero down payment mobile phones on multiple partner platforms via the ZestMoney website!?