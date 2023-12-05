Roulette is essentially a game of chance, but players can use various methods to boost their odds of winning.

And while the best roulette strategies won’t guarantee you a win every time the ball drops on the wheel, they sure do make it easier to notch regular wins.

As fans of this legendary game, we’ve tried and tested many of these online roulette strategies for winning big and compiled the best ones right here for your convenience.

We’ve also featured the top sites to try out these strategies, including Mystake, the best online roulette site overall.

Ready to spin that famous wheel? Let’s dive in!

Best Online Roulette Strategies to Win Big

Martingale Roulette Strategy

The Martingale technique is one of the frequently applied roulette strategies, and its system is based on the theory that you will ultimately win and recover your earlier losses.

So, in order to recover your losses and turn a profit, the foundation of the Martingale betting strategy is the idea of doubling your wager following each loss.

The Martingale system, it should be noted, is most effective when applied to even money bets like red or black, odd or even, and high or low. However, it is not advised for low-odds bets, including the single-number ones, as the chances of winning decrease.

D’alembert Online Roulette Strategy

The D’alembert roulette strategy is focused on raising or lowering the bet by one unit following each victory or loss, making it quite different from the Martingale technique.

A lot of cautious gamers frequently adopt this roulette strategy when it comes to gambling online or offline.

The odds and probabilities of the game must be examined in order to implement the D’alembert as your preferred roulette strategy.

Setting a cap on how often you raise or lower your wager is also advised by some roulette players because it can be harmful to your bankroll if you’re only chasing losses.

Fibonacci Roulette Strategy

The Fibonacci roulette strategy is a progressive betting approach that is based on the mathematical principles of the well-known Fibonacci sequence.

However, this roulette strategy is lesser known among online roulette players.

Using this method, you place the initial bet equal to the total of the previous two, and you keep playing until you win.

The Fibonacci strategy enables gradual growth in wins and can lessen losses during an unsuccessful round.

Paroli Roulette Strategy

The Paroli roulette strategy is often referred to as the Reverse Martingale strategy.

However, unlike the Martingale strategy, the Paroli approach requires you to double your wager following each win.

As it is a quite simple roulette betting strategy, it is often adopted by those who are new to the world of roulette games.

Players who enjoy the rush of going after significant winnings while cutting down on their losses are also drawn to the Paroli roulette strategy.

Labouchere Roulette Betting System

By using the Labouchere roulette strategy, you can generate a series of numbers that correspond to the required amount of profit.

The total of the sequence’s first and last numbers determines each wager you make, and you end up crossing out those numbers if you win. In case you happen to lose, you add your wager to the end of the sequence.

This roulette strategy is often referred to as the Cancellation method and can be popular among experienced roulette players who enjoy a systematic approach to the game.

Andrucci Roulette Betting Strategy

The Andrucci roulette strategy depends on the idea that some roulette numbers are more likely to appear than others.

Using this roulette strategy, you watch the wheel for a specific number of spins and note any numbers that keep coming up more frequently.

After identifying these “hot” numbers, you wager on them in the hopes that they will show up more frequently.

However, some roulette players feel that the Andrucci strategy is not viable, as roulette is a game of chance, and each spin is independent of the previous ones.

James Bond Online Roulette Strategy

The popular fictional spy served as the inspiration for the James Bond strategy, a betting method which entails putting wagers on several outcomes in order to cover a large range of numbers.

By using this technique, you wager more on the high numbers, less on the middle six digits, and even less on zero.

Roulette players often mention that the James Bond strategy to win is more of a balanced approach. It can easily be adopted both online and offline and is considered one of the safest roulette strategies.

Double Street Quad System

The Double Street Quad roulette strategy is a method that raises table coverage by combining multiple bets. It involves betting on a quad bet in addition to two double streets.

With the goal of lessening the effects of losing streaks and maybe resulting in more frequent but smaller winnings, this method offers a more balanced approach to betting.

Here, players can reset their bets and modify their stake levels in accordance with their bankroll, and that’s why many hail this as the most balanced and best roulette system.

Parlay Betting Roulette Strategy

Players that use the Parlay roulette technique reinvest their winnings from one round into the subsequent wager.

This is a progressive betting method, so the player doubles their stake for the next wager if the first wager wins. The same online roulette strategy continues until the player chooses to stop or their bet loses, in which case they double back to whatever amount they originally placed.

The Parlay method is one of the high-risk roulette betting strategies since a single loss could wipe out all the winnings, even if it can result in a sizable payout with a string of consecutive wins.

How to Play and Win Big at Roulette Online

It is crucial to learn the fundamentals of online roulette games and how to play them before delving deeper into the various concepts of roulette strategies.

The roulette game starts on a rotating wheel with numbered pockets. Roulette players wager on where they believe the ball will fall, and they win if their guess is accurate. Notably, these instructions apply both for online roulette, as well as offline ones.

The first step in playing roulette is to choose your preferred denomination of chips and arrange them on the betting table.

The table offers a variety of betting possibilities, such as money bets, group bets, and individual numbers.

Afterward, the croupier spins the wheel and drops the ball onto it once all bets have been put, and the pocket in which the ball lands determines the winning number.

It is important to familiarize yourself with the specific rules of the game you are playing before placing your bets.

How to Choose the Best Roulette Game to Win Big

Selecting the ideal roulette game is essential for a pleasant and maybe even rewarding online roulette experience.

To help you discover the greatest roulette games at the best online casinos, follow these five steps:

Research Roulette Games

Look into the roulette options offered by several online casinos before joining them.

Look for respectable, legally operating casinos with an extensive selection of roulette games and rewarding bonuses for new and returning players.

Consider Game Variations

Take into account the several roulette variations that are accessible, including the French roulette table and American and European roulette, which are widely popular among online roulette players.

Select the version that best fits your playing style and preferences, as each has its own set of rules and odds that you should definitely take into account.

Take Table Limits Into Account

Take note of each roulette game’s minimum bet and maximum bet limitations.

Make sure the table limits fit your betting habits and budget. Additionally, ensure that you play responsibly.

Live Roulette vs. the Standard Game

To replicate the ambiance of a real casino, live roulette is hosted by a real human dealer via a live video feed on various online gambling sites. It is usually offered with a wide range of betting limits and several varieties of roulette to cater to varied player tastes.

Additionally, players can engage with the dealer and other players, giving it a more immersive and social experience.

However, the absence of a live dealer and video stream in regular online roulette games may detract from their genuine sense. On the other hand, they are entirely automated and offer a quicker play speed.

They might have varying betting limits and variations on roulette, but overall, they’re less social and don’t try to mimic the atmosphere of a real casino.

Depending on your preferences, you can choose between the two and adopt some of the most successful roulette strategies.

Read Player Reviews

Gain insight into other players’ experiences with various roulette games by reading their reviews and comments left online.

Search for games that have a lot of satisfied players and good reviews regarding payouts, gameplay, and more!

Best Sites for Playing Online Roulette

Since you know what methods and systems to implement, the next step is finding a worthy site to test the best roulette roulette strategy on.

For that, we’ve listed 3 of the best roulette sites where you’ll find tons of intriguing variants.

1. MyStake – Best Site to Play Online Roulette Overall

Pros:

170% deposit bonuses + free spins

Seasonal and weekly promotions

Live roulette available

4,000+ casino games

Cons:

Limited roulette-specific bonuses

Some games are geo-restricted

Launched in 2020, MyStake has had enough time to accommodate all online casino players, no matter their preferences.

With over 4,000 casino games being available at MyStake, the opportunities are endless, including for those who go there to play roulette games online.

One thing we truly loved about MyStake’s live roulette selection was its variety. Here, you will find roulette casino games and their varieties, such as Oracle 360 and European Roulette Wheel.

So, no matter what your roulette game preference is, we are positive you will find something you like here at this Bitcoin online casino.

Casino game varieties are important, but it is also crucial to pay attention to the bonuses and promotions a roulette casino offers.

At MyStake, you can enjoy a 170% crypto deposit bonus when making a minimum of $20 deposit using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, or other cryptocurrencies accepted.

Also, new players can enjoy a welcome casino bonus of up to 150% on their first deposit.

In addition to being enticing, MyStake’s banking options are also quite practical for all online roulette players.

Here, you will have the option to deposit and withdraw funds using e-wallets like Trustly and Neteller in addition to Visa and Mastercard. However, some players choose to use Tether, Ethereum, or Bitcoin for simpler and quicker transactions.

2. Jackbit – Exclusive Mini Roulette Games

Pros:

50 wager free spins

Rakeback VIP club

100+ software providers

Roulette mini games available

Rapid 1-hour payouts

Cons:

Crypto focused site

Regular promos focus on sports betting

Jackbit is another stellar online casino that offers an impressive selection of roulette tables.

Established in 2022, this online casino has much to offer, including its diverse casino game library with nearly 6,000 titles, inviting bonuses, and convenient crypto banking methods.

Notably, this is also one of the best sports betting sites for crypto enthusiasts.

As an online roulette aficionado, you will be able to discover nearly 20 exciting titles here, including American Roulette, European Roulette, Classic Roulette, Penalty Roulette, French Roulette, and a couple of roulette mini-games as well!

But before diving into the casino game library, make sure to take advantage of Jackbit’s exciting bonuses, including its first deposit bonus, from which you’ll receive 50 wager-free spins if you deposit $50 or more.

You’ll need to use the promo code JACKBIT50 to get this bonus offer.

While the spins can’t be used on online roulette games, you can use the winnings to play roulette, thanks to the fact that the spins don’t have any wagering requirements.

Regarding banking choices, Jackbit is a crypto-focused site, and players can transact using Binance, Tron, Tether, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple.

Even if you don’t have any crypto, you can make a purchase using a credit card.

3. Wild.io – Largest Welcome Package to Play Roulette Online

Pros:

400% welcome bonus up to $10,000

300 free spins

50+ online roulette games

VIP Club available

Cons:

Crypto-exclusive casino

No phone support

Established in 2022, Wild.io has quickly become a reputable online casino, particularly for those interested in crypto gambling.

With nearly 50 roulette game titles, it welcomes roulette players and also offers a wide variety to explore.

Among some of the most popular roulette games, you should be able to spot your favorite ones, with the library including European and French Roulette, Speed Roulette, Lucky Roulette, and so much more!

For the bonuses, as a new player, you will be eligible for a 400% welcome bonus pack that goes up to $10,000, and you’ll also get up to 300 free spins. Additionally, players can score up to $50,000 in weekly cashback.

The cherry on top is Wild.io’s VIP Club, which players can use to collect rewards points.

This roulette site’s banking methods are fast, convenient, and accessible. You can deposit and withdraw money using Bitcoin, Tether, Litecoin, and others in just a few minutes.

Best Roulette Strategy to Win Big – FAQ Guide

What Is the Most Successful Roulette Strategy?

Martingale is believed to be the most successful roulette strategy. However, there is no definitive answer as to which strategy has the highest success rate.

The best roulette strategy is the one that fits your playing style and objectives, while there is no hard and fast rule when it comes to this.

It’s critical to select a strategy that fits your bankroll and comfort level because each one has pros and cons of its own.

Will Any Roulette Strategy Guarantee a Profit?

You can get a profit using many methods and systems, but there is no roulette winning strategy that guarantees evergreen success.

Since roulette is also a game of chance, each spin’s result is unrelated to the results of the preceding ones.

Although strategies can help you increase your odds and properly manage your money, luck will always play a part.

However, you can try incorporating various roulette strategies introduced in this article to help you understand what works best for you.

Is Roulette a Game of Luck or Skill?

Roulette is a game of luck, with a tiny dash of skill involved.

Since a random number generator determines the result of each spin, it is difficult to anticipate with absolute accuracy. Nevertheless, using successful tactics can raise your odds of succeeding in general.

How Often Does Zero Hit in Roulette?

The odds of hitting zero vary from one roulette game to another.

For instance, the single zero pocket in European roulette has a 2.70% chance of the ball landing on it, while the odds of hitting zero in American roulette, which has an extra double zero pocket, rise to 5.26%.

When putting your bets, it’s critical to take these odds into account in order to maximize your chances of winning.

What Is the Best Site for Winning at Roulette Online?

The best site for playing roulette online and winning big is MyStake.

You’ll find over 4,000 casino games, including roulette, with a wide variety of options like Oracle 360 and European Roulette Wheel.

This online casino also offers bonuses and promotions, such as a 170% crypto deposit bonus for a minimum $20 deposit using various cryptocurrencies, and a non-crypto welcome bonus of up to 150% on the first deposit.

Players can deposit and withdraw funds using e-wallets, Visa, Mastercard, Tether, Ethereum, or Bitcoin, so everything is fast and convenient!

So, What Is the Best Strategy for Roulette to Win Big?

It takes a combination of strategy, dedication, and luck to master the wheel, and roulette is not an easy game to play. However, players like us are always up for a challenge!

Although there isn’t a unanimous best strategy for roulette, using the appropriate tactics can increase your odds of success overall, thus helping you to win at roulette more often than not.

Among the most popular and successful roulette strategies are the Martingale, D’alembert, Fibonacci, Paroli, Labouchere, Andrucci, and more; all of them are covered in detail in this guide.

Not only that, but we also discussed some of the best places to play roulette, including MyStake, Jackbit, and Wild.io, all offering various perks and benefits for roulette players.

Don’t forget that roulette is a game of chance, and that chance cannot be eliminated by any roulette strategy out there. So, as you take pleasure in the thrill of the game, remember to play responsibly!

