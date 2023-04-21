BetOnline Review: BetOnline’s Sports Betting Markets, Games, Bonuses, & More

BetOnline is one of the fan favorites and has been for quite a while. Aside from being one of the longest-running online betting sites, BetOnline has an amazing team working behind the scene since 1991.

Our BetOnline sportsbook review covers the site’s selection of betting markets, betting odds, and bonuses accessible to sports bettors.

Before we go there, look at some BetOnline pros and cons.

BetOnline Pros:

50% Sports Sign-Up bonus up to $1,000

100% and 35% Crypto reload bonuses

Free play bonus for sports bettors

High crypto max withdrawal limits

Over 30 sports markets to bet on, including eSports

Great BetOnline’s live betting section

BetOnline mobile betting in instant play

BetOnline Cons:

$55 qualifying deposit for welcome bonuses

Cashout fees up to $60

No safer gambling tools

BetOnline Bonuses

The selection of bonuses and promotions is truly impressive, making BetOnline one of the top online sportsbook sites in the industry.

In addition, those who enjoy casino games can also benefit from deposit boosts up to $50 every Tuesday with the BOLTURBO promo code or participate in exciting cash races and tournaments.

Fans of horse racing can get $25 in the form of risk-free promos or claim 9% in daily rebate bonuses. Special rebate bonuses of 20% are also available to BetOnline Esports fans and Parlay Power Ups.

The Best Stand-Out Features of BetOnline

The main highlights of the BetOnline Sportsbook will be discussed in the following sections.

Great Website Design and Layout: BetOnline Sportsbook’s website has a simple yet very effective design and a user-friendly layout. No matter which gaming device you use to access the online gambling site, the main menu with all the different iGaming sections is displayed on the screen, designed to support effortless navigation.

Plethora of Bonuses and Promotions: Joining BetOnline does not make you eligible for VIP/Loyalty rewards. However, the list of bonus incentives available to BetOnline customers guarantees a VIP-like treatment. Whether you want to play your favorite casino games, place sports bets, or enjoy playing poker games, BetOnline promises to boost your bankroll.

Competitive Odds: Aside from offering extensive sports coverage and many special bonus incentives, BetOnline is also known for its highly competitive odds, especially on the popular sports markets, such as NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL. Equally-competitive betting odds are offered to fans of live sports betting.

High Crypto Maximum Withdrawal Limits: When making withdrawals from your BetOnline account, you can use Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and other popular altcoins, alongside wire transfer, Check by Courier, or Money Order. With cryptocurrencies, the daily maximum withdrawal limit is set at $100,000.

Toll-Free Phone and Other Contact Options: You have three customer support options if you have any concerns or questions for the casino’s customer service representative. One of these is toll-free phone support. Getting help at BetOnline is possible via a 24/7 live chat feature and standard email service.

Is BetOnline Legit?

Yes. Once you register for an account here and provide your BetOnline Sportsbook login, you have nothing to worry about regarding your funds or personal info.

During our comprehensive reviewing process, we have not discovered any issues that could interfere with the safety and security measures employed by the sportsbook.

More specifically, the website utilizes SSL encryption technology alongside other safety measures, including two-factor authentication tools you can enable if you want to protect your account more.

What also adds to the overall safety is the fact that all customer funds are kept safe in the form of escrow accounts.

As for the site’s licensing, BetOnline is licensed by the Panama Gaming Commission, like many of the best online casinos.

If you decide to join BetOnline, we strongly advise you to look into your local online sports betting policies to ensure engaging in iGaming activities is not against the law.

Signing Up and Claiming a Bonus with BetOnline

Now, let’s briefly examine how the process of signing up for an account at BetOnline works.

Step 1: Register for a BetOnline Account

Click on the link to visit the sportsbook

Navigate to the “Join” tab

Enter your full name

Provide your email address and

Provide your residential info

Choose your BetOnline password

Step 2: Finish Your Registration

Access your account

Open the Cashier

Choose your preferred deposit method

Deposit at least $55

Claim your sports welcome bonus

Enjoy playing

How Does BetOnline Sportsbook Treat Its Players?

If you need help while enjoying iGaming sessions at BetOnline, customer care agents are always willing to help via live chat. The site’s customer care team is also reachable via email and toll-free phone service.

If you are active on social media, you may also want to check BetOnline social media profiles on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. Within the detailed BetOnline FAQs page, you will find more information about updating your profile, checking your balance, the site’s working hours, and BetOnline safety measures.

Fast withdrawals are also guaranteed at BetOnline if you choose any of the crypto withdrawal options. More specifically, BetOnline processes these withdrawals on the same day as requested.

However, if you withdraw your money via Check by Courier or Money Order, you will wait for about 5 to 15 business days for your winnings. Also, using standard withdrawal options comes with withdrawal processing fees of up to $60.

We also looked into BetOnline Privacy Policy to check its KYC verification procedure. It should be noted that BetOnline has the right to suspend your account if the information you provided during the registration process is inaccurate in any way.

The site also requires sending a photo showing your ID and both sides of your credit card if you want to use your credit card for making payments here. You also need to send a copy of your recent utility bill to verify the address you entered when you registered.

One big BetOnline downside is the lack of safer/responsible gambling tools. Since you cannot set time, deposit, or wagering limits, ensure you stay within your budget whether you are losing or winning.

BetOnline Review: Is BetOnline Worth Joining?

In the following sections, we examine all the different BetOnline sports betting options and the most important features of the BetOnline Casino.

BetOnline Sports Coverage and Betting Options: 5/5

When looking for excellent online sportsbook real money gaming sessions, you want to join a sports betting site with extensive sports coverage. This is yet another department in which BetOnline excels.

Clicking on the “Sports” tab on the main menu gives you access to a huge range of sports betting markets, including soccer, baseball, football, hockey, martial arts, golf, basketball, and tennis.

If you want to place your sports bet on niche sports categories, you can do so. Within the “Other Sports” section, you come across lacrosse, horse racing, handball, rugby, snooker, boxing, Aussie rules, darts, surfing, table tennis, and more.

There are separate sections with game props, futures, and props builder options. From the sportsbook homepage, you can easily choose your favorite sports or navigate to an awesome Esports section that covers all the biggest matches played in Dota 2, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

When it comes to the available betting options, BetOnline bettors can easily place moneylines, futures, parlays, prop bets, totals, teasers, and all other common bets.

Live Betting: 4.9/5

As expected, BetOnline also has an amazing live sportsbook online section.

Some in-play wagering options you can access at BetOnline include soccer, table tennis, basketball, and even eSports.

All of the biggest matches are always covered, such as the matches of the England Championship, NHL, NBA, NHL, Germany DEL, Table Tennis Pro League, and more. In-play betting at BetOnline is also characterized by highly competitive live odds, especially on soccer and American betting markets.

BetOnline Casino: 4.9/5

If you want a break from sports betting, navigate to the BetOnline Casino section. Once here, you can try your luck on almost every BetSoft Gaming-powered slot game ever released.

Real money online slots powered by Nucleus Gaming, Dragon Gaming, Realtime Gaming, and Flipluck are also featured, including Eagle Gold, Genie’s Riches, Take the Bank, Jungle Stripes, Call of Zeus, Storage Deals, Captain’s Quest, Mafia Family, and Mr. Macau.

At the BetOnline website, you can also play table games, including many different Blackjack and Roulette variants, alongside Baccarat and Craps.

Within the live dealer games section, you can play Fresh Deck Studios Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat, alongside one live lottery game, Super 6.

BetOnline casino lobby also houses Double Double Bonus Poker, Aces and Eights, Jacks or Better in several multi-hand variants, Deuces Wild, and all other players’ favorite video poker games.

At BetOnline, you will also come across a couple of online sportsbook games, free online sportsbook games, free slots, and other free RNG-powered titles that are accessible once you access your account.

Poker at BetOnline: 4.9/5

This leads us to another exciting feature of this betting site: BetOnline online poker lobby.

You need to download the BetOnline poker app to join a poker room featured at BetOnline. You can also play poker with other poker enthusiasts in your browser without dealing with downloading the app.

Poker rooms are available any time of the day, any day of the week, and exciting poker tournaments include Week Days, Sunday Majors, Progressive Bounties, Tourney Money Builders, Windfall Sit ‘n’ Go’s, and more.

To boost your poker sessions, use the exciting bonuses we discussed in previous sections.

BetOnline Mobile Sportsbook: 4.9/5

If your mobile device is connected to the Internet, you can easily access BetOnline and enjoy betting sessions on the go.

In other words, mobile customers have access to the same incredible selection of straight bets, baseball betting, competitive futures odds, player props, risk-free bet bonuses, casino bonus offers, unique betting markets, and special BetOnline offers for sports bettors.

There is no dedicated BetOnline sportsbook app for mobile devices. However, this is not a major disadvantage when the mobile betting site works perfectly in instant-play mode.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

One of the most renowned betting sites in the industry has one of the richest bonus departments.

The selection of BetOnline offers for casino players includes 20% monthly reload bonus promos and 105 weekly casino cashback bonuses on your weekly losses on eligible games.

BetOnline customers can also grab up to 100 free spins every week and get up to $500 in weekly bonus cash, participate in exciting cash races and play with other casino fans, and get an extra $50 on their Tuesday deposits with the BOLTURBO promo code.

The selection of BetOnline offers for bettors is even more generous, with 25% reload bonus offers valued up to $250 redeemable using the LIFEBONUS promo code, risk-free bonuses valued up to $25, special odds boosters, and awesome refunds on NFL games, NHL, NBA, and other popular sports leagues.

Poker promos are equally rewarding, including a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000.

Those who prefer horse racing betting can claim $25 in risk-free bets or benefit from daily 9% rebate bonuses.

Engaging in eSports betting at BetOnline can get you 20% rebate bonuses weekly, alongside special Parlay Power Ups.

With this being said, BetOnline has a lifetime bonus guarantee whether you want to play casino games, poker, or enjoy sports betting.

Banking Methods: 4.8/5

Bitcoin is one of the available deposit options, alongside Litecoin, Stellar, Ripple, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

You can also fund your account using Person to Person, wire transfer, MoneyGram, Discover, American Express, Visa, and Mastercard.

With Bitcoin, the minimum deposit accepted is $20, while the maximum limit is $500,000. You can deposit between $100 and $600 if you pick MoneyGram and between $25 and $2,500 if you choose your credit/debit card.

Limits between $500 and $10,000 per transaction apply if you choose wire transfer. With Money Order, you can deposit between $300 and $9,000 per transaction.

What is important to note is that BetOnline processes deposits the same day as requested and free of any extra charge.

You can use Bitcoin and other altcoins alongside Money Order, Person to Person, Check by Courier, and standard wire transfer when it comes to payout methods.

Payout limits vary between different services. Limits between $500 and $25,000 apply for wire transfers. With Check by Courier, the maximum amount you can withdraw is $2,500, while limits between $400 and $3,000 apply when you request a withdrawal via Money Order and Person to Person.

BetOnline processes crypto payouts within 24 hours and other withdrawal requests between 5 and 15 business days. Commission fees of up to $60 apply with traditional withdrawal services.

Customer Support: 4.95/5

BetOnline has made major improvements in its customer support department over the last several years.

As a result, customers have three equally reliable contact options to use whenever in need of professional assistance, and one of these is toll-free phone support for US players.

Customers can also speak with BetOnline agents anytime, any day of the week via live chat, while standard email support also works around the clock.

Before using any of these contact options, you can check the site’s Help Center if you have issues accessing your account, understanding different betting lines, making casino deposits, or anything else.

BetOnline Review Overall Score: 4.85/5

As you can see, we looked into every department of the BetOnline site to present only the most accurate information regarding its selection of services and products. BetOnline’s overall score is very high, 4.85/5.

One of the biggest advantages of making BetOnline your next iGaming companion is that the site has everything, including a neatly rendered casino, a sportsbook with staggering sports coverage, and even a poker platform that runs tournaments daily.

Registering at BetOnline also opens doors to a huge variety of bonuses of various kinds, including 35 reload bonus offers, cashback and risk-free bonuses, standard match deposit offers, and free spins for casino fans.

At the same time, we would like to see BetOnline making some changes to its withdrawal policy, as cashout pending times when using standard payment services are too long.

Another disadvantage comes from commission fees which apply when you request withdrawals via wire transfer, Money Order, and other standard options.

Adding safer gambling tools currently missing would also significantly improve the site’s overall score.

Things To Consider Before Joining BetOnline

Before you begin your iGaming adventure here, check if your country of residence does not appear on the list of restricted jurisdictions.

The Terms and Conditions department mentions everything you need to know about restricted countries.

You must also check the BetOnline banking system, including supported fiat and cryptocurrencies, payment limitations, withdrawal commission fees, and maximum payout limits.

It’s also helpful to get familiar with the site’s Banking Policy. As we briefly covered, you need to verify your credit/debit card to be able to use it for making deposits.

As for withdrawals, you need to verify your identity and the residential address you provided when you registered to be able to request withdrawals of your winnings.

Best BetOnline Bonuses

To claim the site’s 50% sports welcome bonus, you need to enter the BOL1000 promo code in the designated area in the Cashier and fund your account with at least $55. The maximum cashout limit is set at $1,000. The bonus is attached to 10x wagering requirements, and you have 30 days to meet them.

With the same promo code, you qualify for NFL, MLB, WWE, UFC, eSports, and horse racing bonuses of 50% up to $1,000. The same bonus terms apply.

If you want to claim the site’s 100% crypto welcome bonus of up to 1,000, use the CRYPTO100 promo code and fund your account with at least $20 via Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency available. This crypto offer carries 14x wagering requirements.

For a minimum deposit of $50, you can also claim 25% reload bonuses up to $250 if you use the LIFEBONUS promo code. These reload bonuses are attached to 6x playthrough requirements, and you have 30 days to clear them.

To benefit from 35% crypto reload bonuses, fund your account with $20 or more and use the CRYPTO35 promo code in the cashier. Crypto reload bonuses carry 8x wagering requirements.

On your very first wager placed at BetOnline, you qualify for a $25 risk-free props bonus. To qualify, place a wager of $25 on any player props options, and if your wager loses, you qualify for a $25 risk-free bonus. Risk-free bonuses, including this one, carry 6x wagering requirements.

On your first losing wager of $25 placed on any in-play sports, you also qualify for a $25 risk-free bonus. The same 6x wagering requirements apply.

Refund bonuses of $50 on the most popular sports leagues are also available. These bonuses carry 6x rollover requirements; contact the BetOnline customer care team to get them.

Everything you need to know about refund bonuses is mentioned in bonus terms and conditions on the site.

Other BetOnline sports-specific bonuses include:

What Do Others Think of BetOnline Sportsbook?

Below, we have attached BetOnline customer reviews for you to check out if you want to learn more about the site this way.

BetOnline Sportsbook Review: Is BetOnline Worth Checking Out?

Now that you are familiar with everything that BetOnline offers, head to the site, make your account, and enjoy playing.

If you do so, make sure you use the BOL1000 code to get your 50% sports bonus, and also check other bonuses featured on the site.

Whichever route you take, stay within your budget and enjoy playing.

