Esports is increasingly gaining ground globally. Moreover, it’s unaffected by quarantines, making the current conditions favorable for its growth. This includes the realm of betting. Presently, bookmakers offer a wide array of bets on various Esports disciplines. Classic games like Dota 2, CS:GO, and League of Legends maintain their positions, and virtual soccer is popular – not just FIFA but also PES (soccer), NBA2K (basketball), NHL (hockey). Fortnite, Overwatch, StarCraft, Valorant, and more carve their niches. Various tournaments are frequent, ranging from regional to global levels. Most noteworthy competitions have their betting lines, sometimes even featuring special one-time offers.

Pros of Esports Betting

One noticeable advantage, as mentioned, is that Esports competitions occur practically every day worldwide – such frequency isn’t common in traditional sports. Consequently, the betting options offered by almost any bookmaker delight with their diversity. Furthermore, popular events and top tournaments boast a fairly broad range of betting markets. Thus, experienced bettors can easily find intriguing wagers from this extensive list.

Another significant advantage of Esports betting is that the lines aren’t perfect from the bookmaker’s standpoint. This sector is relatively young, and bookmakers don’t always offer objectively accurate odds for these disciplines, accurately reflecting the cyber teams’ chances of success. Hence, bettors can identify and turn these discrepancies into valuable bets. However, bookmakers swiftly learn from their mistakes and gain a better understanding of this niche.

Cons of such bets

Primarily, players often complain about low betting limits. Bookmakers, aiming to hedge their losses in relatively unfamiliar terrain, often impose restrictions on maximum bets. This particularly applies to matches between lower-tier teams. Additionally, there’s a reliance on technical issues. If there’s an issue with the computers, matches may be delayed or canceled. Or, in a scenario where last-minute replacements are necessary due to unforeseen circumstances, losing a key player who encounters technical problems leaves a team with diminished chances of winning the duel.”