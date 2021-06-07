An agreement by a group of seven countries on 5 June 2021 agreed to impose a minimum tax of 15% on multinational companies. The G7 deal for a minimum corporate tax of at least 15% sets the stage ready for the next step, which is a June 30-July 1 online meeting of the 139 countries to work out future rules for cross-border taxation at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, France.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed the session in presence of Finance ministers of seven leading countries last Saturday in London. Though this implementation follows a hazy path as other countries wait to look upon the working of policy by the US congress.

The agreement implies a critical moment as in the long running taxation policy over how and where multinational companies profit should be taxed.

The deal consists of a minimum tax of at least 15% and would provide the countries with more power and authority to tax the profits of digital companies like Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. which have been dominating the markets since long but pay relatively less tax in many companies in which they function.

Nick Clegg, Facebook Inc. ‘s vice president of global affairs posted on twitter that the deal is a “ step toward certainty for business”.

Monika Loving, the national practice leader for international tax services at advisory firm BDO said that it may take potentially 18 months or more for this agreement to be applicable in the laws of domestic countries.

In parliamentary countries, governments can easily implement pledges and turn the local laws and regulations but in the US presidential form of government, the complicated working of US congress restricts the passage of laws.

The G-7, which incorporates seven nations, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S., agreed that the businesses should pay a minimum tax rate of at least 15% in each of the countries in which they work.

They also agreed to impose new rules that will focus on large international businesses that have a profit margin of at least 10%. The proper to tax 20% of profits above that threshold would be shared among government authorities.

Yellen also added that a global minimum tax of 15% would end the race to the bottom and would give a fair chance for middle class men and working people in the US.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak exclaimed that it is a “Huge Prize for British taxpayers”.