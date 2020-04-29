Log In Register
Bounce Offers Helping Hand To Essential Service Providers

AvatarDev Chinnappa
India NewsStartups

Bangalore-based scooter rental service, Bounce, announced on the 27th of April, their “Scooter Hero” program. In a bid to boost mobility of those on the front lines, the company is reaching out for those with unused two-wheelers, to make the same available to essential service providers.

The program has seen success in a short span of time. Bounce reported being offered 1000 plus scooters free of cost from supporters. Co-founder Vivekananda Hallekere, took to twitter to urge service providers to hire individuals without transport, promising to provide scooters at lower costs.

The proactive initiative by Bounce has the potential to both mobilize a large number of essential workers, while providing prospective income for scooters owners possibly out of work during this lockdown period.

 

