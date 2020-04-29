Bounce Offers Helping Hand To Essential Service Providers

Bangalore-based scooter rental service, Bounce, announced on the 27th of April, their “Scooter Hero” program. In a bid to boost mobility of those on the front lines, the company is reaching out for those with unused two-wheelers, to make the same available to essential service providers.

Hey Peeps, while you’re staying at home & being a Hero, you can make your scooter also a SuperHero. List your idle bike here and help a Covid warrior in need to do his/her job.Log on to https://t.co/ALvr6bfsPw and list your scooter there for offering it free or for a charge. — vivek (@vivekanandahr) April 27, 2020

The program has seen success in a short span of time. Bounce reported being offered 1000 plus scooters free of cost from supporters. Co-founder Vivekananda Hallekere, took to twitter to urge service providers to hire individuals without transport, promising to provide scooters at lower costs.

My dear friends at @swiggy_in @DunzoIt @amazonIN @Flipkart @bigbasket_com @goodboxapp you go ahead and get warriors without scooters and we will enable them get scooters at low cost or free. Ask them to sign up at https://t.co/ALvr6bfsPw https://t.co/Eh5c6SvXH0 — vivek (@vivekanandahr) April 28, 2020

The proactive initiative by Bounce has the potential to both mobilize a large number of essential workers, while providing prospective income for scooters owners possibly out of work during this lockdown period.

