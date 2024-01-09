Texas Instruments (TI) has made a debut of its new automotive chips at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. These chips, designed to enhance vehicle safety and intelligence, are set to redefine the landscape of automotive technology.

Cutting-Edge Radar Sensor

TI introduced the AWR2544, a 77GHz millimeter-wave radar sensor chip, which is a trailblazer in the industry for satellite radar architectures. This chip stands out as the first of its kind, designed to elevate the capabilities of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The AWR2544 enhances sensor fusion and decision-making in ADAS, enabling vehicles to achieve higher levels of autonomy. Its ability to extend sensing ranges beyond 200 meters and provide more accurate data is a game-changer, offering automakers the tools to create vehicles that are not only smarter but also significantly safer.

Innovative Driver Chips for Powertrain Systems

Alongside the radar sensor, TI unveiled new software-programmable driver chips – the DRV3946-Q1 and DRV3901-Q1. These chips are tailored for battery management and other powertrain systems, ensuring safe and efficient control of power flow.

They are compliant with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 26262 functional safety standards and come with built-in diagnostics. This integration reduces development time for automotive engineers, streamlining the process of creating more advanced and reliable vehicles.

Enhancing Vehicle Safety

The DRV3946-Q1, a fully integrated contactor driver, is a pioneering solution in the industry. It includes a peak-and-hold current controller, aiding automakers in boosting system power efficiency. The DRV3901-Q1, a fully integrated squib driver, enables an intelligent pyro fuse disconnect system.

This driver enhances the safety and efficiency of hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) battery management systems (BMS), offering flexibility and reducing design complexity.

From Chips to Change Makers

While competitors offer capable automotive chips, TI’s CES unveilings stand out as game-changers. The AWR2544 radar sensor doesn’t just compete, it redefines the game. Its satellite architecture unlocks extended sensing ranges beyond 200 meters, allowing for earlier hazard detection and more precise decision-making in ADAS, a critical leap for autonomous driving aspirations.

This surpasses traditional single-chip radar solutions, providing automakers with unparalleled data clarity and accuracy. Meanwhile, the DRV3946-Q1 and DRV3901-Q1 driver chips don’t just manage power; they revolutionize it.

Boasting built-in diagnostics and functional safety compliance, these industry-firsts streamline development, enhance battery management system efficiency, and offer automakers unparalleled control and safety for their powertrains, especially in EVs and HEVs.

What Remains To Tackle?

The road to widespread adoption for TI’s revolutionary chips is not without its obstacles. Regulatory frameworks are still evolving to accommodate the complexities of advanced driver-assistance systems, necessitating stringent testing and certification before the full potential of the AWR2544 can be realized.

Consumers, understandably cautious about safety and cost, might initially hesitate to embrace full autonomy or the price tag associated with such intricate technology. Integrating these chips into existing vehicle platforms and addressing potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities present further challenges.

TI’s presence at CES 2024 is not just about showcasing new products but also about demonstrating system-level innovations. The company is highlighting advancements in ADAS, BMS designs, and other technologies across various automotive applications. These demonstrations provide a glimpse into the future of smarter, safer vehicles, underlining TI’s role in shaping this future.