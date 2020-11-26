Cars24 as we know it is an industry leader in the used car market space and since the start-up has announced to enter the prestigious Unicorn club which means being valued over a billion dollars; it has started a wave of suspicion and surprise amongst the country’s start-up space.

The online used car buying start-up raised USD 200 million recently in its latest funding round led by DST Global, an internet investment firm which drove the platform straight into Unicorn Club by boosting company’s valuation over $1 Billion.

Heads are turning and eyes are rolling because, on the face of it, the Indian start-up ecosystem and analysts cannot clearly justify the billion-dollar valuation of a sector which is economically down and is yet to be revived as per Indian potential. The COVID-19 pandemic has been literally sitting on the head of the country’s economy pushing it down the drain, how can such a business segment boost all of a sudden, when cars and travelling was literally paused for several months because of the nation-wide lockdown that followed because of the pandemic.

Well, the valuation of the online used car buying and selling platform says otherwise and there must be something more to DST Global’s $200 million investment in Cars24 that is perceivable.

Our team at TechStory dug in deep and researched thoroughly to understand what the deal means and does it justify the billion-dollar mark that Cars24 has crossed.

Cars24: Basic business model

Cars24 started off with a Consumer to Business (C2B) model where it bought used cars from owners and sold it to car dealers in the industry at the best, most appropriate price. While this model runs very successfully for the platform, it slowly expanded its business to a Consumer to Consumer (C2C) model with running a classifieds model which is similar to other C2C platforms such as OLX or CarDekho, where the platform gets paid for every lead it generates.

Earlier this year, Cars24 occupied an NBFC license where it became legally capable to offer car loans, along with this the platform has also expanded its market to buy and sell used two-wheelers from which it claims to gain significant profitability.

Cars24 as a business has been active in the Indian market for about five years and since then it has raised a total of USD 150 million until last year. Most of its funding has been received by Sequoia Capital, but the fact that this investor was consistent, it had significantly smaller shareholder owning, factually below 10%.

Other existing investors of Cars24 include former captain of the Indian Cricket Team- MS Dhoni, Unbound and Exor Seeds.

What Changed for Cars24 in 2020?

For all the unfortunate happenings of 2020 with the economy drained and businesses being shut, employees getting fired and lots of other corporate havocs, Cars24 has managed to stay profitable throughout and its business growth in the past six months has played a great role in DST Global backing it with $200 million investment.

This investment made by DST Global took the company’s valuation to USD 1.05 billion from merely USD 550 million it concluded last year in 2019.

According to sources, Cars24 has sold 15,000 used cars on an average every month in the past six months with over half a million dollars GMV (Gross Merchandise Value). Furthermore, analysts say that an annual GMV of $600 million is close to double from the company’s 2019 records.

Surprisingly the main automobile sector has been on hold but the used-car market has been growing about 20% every year. COVID-19 has brought people to the realisation that used cars at significantly cheaper prices is better and safer than travelling from cabs and busses, since exposing oneself to public when social distancing norms are being applied is no longer advisable.

Buying cheaper used-cars have become a great alternative for people who don’t want to spend lacs of rupees on buying a first-hand car from the showroom.

Does all of this still justify a billion-dollar valuation of Cars24?

According to our trusted sources and experts on corporate dealings, Cars24 was hands-down overvalued in its last funding round where it received $200 million from DST Global, but there is an analytic breakdown for the same.

The EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of Cars24’s per-unit economics in the past quarter has been positive and promising to investors, especially DST Global. According to this math, it leaves the platform with an average $50-$60 million annual net revenue which is an impressive and clear indicator of the company’s profits.

The online car retail business has been a little difficult to crack because of its sheer dynamics and uncertainty, but this positive sign caught the eyes of investors. It is unusual, but true.

What does DST Global get with this investment?

Till this point, you must have understood the context and background of Cars24’s business model and this $1 billion valuation must definitely raise some eyebrows. However, there are some specific reasons for which the context of this investment is seen from an investor’s point of view.

If you look at the investor history of Cars24, you will realise that DST Global has been a part of Cars24 for a very long time now through its personal investment arm, Apoletto.

DST Global’s founder, Yuri Milner also owns Apoletto and is very closely involved with the business that Cars24 runs. Both these companies have been in business relations for quite some time now and DST Global understands the business potential of Cars24, as mentioned by a person familiar with the deal.

The second reason behind such a heft investment is “growth“. Yes! DST Global seeks growth and Cars24 is a great option for the investment company to trust, as factually represented by the company’s promising record in the past six months. The Indian market is growing, the economy is building itself up again, and at this point, it is commendable that DST Global has recognised the potential of Cars24 and the Indian market in the online used-car segment.

DST Global is a big company and Yuri Milner is a billionaire, with $3 billion assets to manage, risking 25% with $200 million in Cars24 is a “No-biggie” for the company, a person said.