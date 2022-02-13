California sues Tesla over alleged rampant discrimination against Black employees

At Tesla’s California plant, the N-word and other racist slurs were shouted at Black workers on a daily basis, not just by coworkers but also by managers and supervisors. After a decade of complaints and a 32-month investigation, California’s civil rights office filed a lawsuit against the electric vehicle maker in Alameda County Superior Court on Thursday on behalf of hundreds of Black workers.

According to the lawsuit, Tesla segregated Black personnel into distinct sections known as “porch monkey stations,” “the dark side,” “the slave ship,” and “the plantation.”

Only Black employees were required to scrub floors on their hands and knees, and they were assigned to the factory’s most physically demanding positions, according to the lawsuit.

Graffiti cut into restroom walls, workplace benches, and lunch tables included the words “KKK,” “Go back to Africa,” the hangman’s noose, the Confederate Flag, and “F— [N-word],” according to the lawsuit. The Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed the case, and Tesla reacted with a blog post claiming that the agency had reviewed over 50 discrimination complaints in the past without finding misconduct – a claim the department refuted.

“A storey manufactured by the DFEH and a handful of plaintiff firms to generate publicity is not factual proof,” according to the blog post, which also claims that the company provides “the best paying jobs in the automotive sector… at a time when manufacturing jobs are leaving California.” The case was filed when Elon Musk, Tesla’s millionaire CEO, relocated the company’s headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas, where he is building a big new assembly factory. The state’s lawsuit claims that the transfer to a state with laxer enforcement is not a coincidence, calling it “another move to dodge accountability.”

Tesla’s Black employees were not only subjected to “willful, malicious” harassment, but they were also denied promotions and paid less for the same duties, according to the lawsuit. They were disciplined for offences that did not result in disciplinary action for other employees. DFEH Director Kevin Kish said in an interview that the complaint is the state’s greatest racial discrimination lawsuit in terms of the number of people affected since the agency received prosecutorial powers in 2013.

Previously, rather than going to court, grievances were handled by an agency administrative law judge. However, as more businesses force employees to sign arbitration agreements that prevent them from pursuing their grievances to court, he claims that “government has the sole viable enforcement option to rectify broad pervasive infractions in the workplace.”

“We often hear the term ‘structural racism.’ “This issue is very much about segregation — the structural hurdles to Black employees’ equality,” Kish explained.

Individual personnel or small groups are the subject of the majority of the agency’s complaints. Moreover, racial grievances are on the rise. The agency looked at 744 cases in 2016. According to Kish, that number had risen to 1,548 by 2020.

The economic and political stakes of taking on Tesla are difficult to overstate: the business has received acclaim for demonstrating that customers will buy electric cars when the majority of the auto industry said it was impossible.

Despite increased competition, it remains the most popular electric vehicle brand worldwide. According to the corporation, it supplied 936,172 cars in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over 2020.

According to the lawsuit, “Tesla offers its vehicles to the environmentally concerned, socially responsible buyer.” “However, [that] conceals the reality of a firm that profits from an army of production employees, many of whom are people of colour, who labour in appalling conditions.” Tesla’s Fremont facility is the only nonunion plant run by a major American carmaker in the United States.

The state of California’s crackdown on the automaker, which employs 36,200 people in the state and 80,000 worldwide, has been in the works for a long time. The agency said that black workers’ accusations of racial harassment and discrimination at the Fremont factory, which employs 15,000 people, stretch back to 2012. According to the lawsuit, black workers make up 20% of Tesla’s manufacturing assemblers, but there are no black executives and only 3% of professionals at the Fremont plant are black.

On behalf of 1,000 Black workers, the California Civil Rights Law Group, a Bay Area company, filed a class-action complaint against Tesla in 2017. It has spoken with over 100 people who make claims identical to those made in the DFEH case filed this week.

Tesla, like many other corporations, forces its directly employed employees to sign arbitration agreements, which subject any complaints to secret processes before private judges with no right of appeal. It also pushed its staffing agency workers to sign agreements relinquishing their ability to go to court after the 2017 class-action suit.