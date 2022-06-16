CFO of Agro Company Jailed for Cheating Investors of Rs.117 Crores

Something you don’t see often in the community of start-up companies in the country is people cheating and going against the law against others in the field and especially not against people and companies who are going to be injecting valuable funds into the company for it to survive.

But that is exactly what has happened as the chief financial officer of a top agro company in the country for apparently cheating their company’s investors and funders for an amount that adds up to a staggering Rs. 117 crores. According to the official reports, the company’s name they were part of is known as Suumaya Industries.

The man who has been caught cheating the investor is named Ms. Dhwani Paresh Dattani, a 28 years old professional in the agro industry.

Once it was figured out that he has been cheating the investors, he was approached by the Economic Offences Wing which is an agency under the Mumbai Police and has since been put behind bars.

According to sources, she had lured in the investor and got him to put out such a high amount of funds by promising them that they will get high returns in a short time. ‘

An investigation is still going to get more details of the incident and cheating according to the Mumbai Police department.

Suumaya Industries is a very successful conglomerate that has been open for 37 years, since 1985. The group has a few subsidiaries part of the family including Suumaya Agro Ltd, Suumaya Retail Ltd, and Suumaya Trends Private Ltd.

For such a successful and experience conglomerate filled with officials in the game for decades, this kind of incident does not bode well to the company and the people working in it and they will be bearing the brunt of it very soon. It has already started as the share price of the company has been falling consistently over the past few hours. The share price has fallen by almost 5% over the past few hours which is a thing of concern for the company, their employees and their share holders. At the start of the day, the share price of the company stood at Rs. 74.85 but now a few hours before closing for the day, it stands at Rs. 71.15. Suumaya Industries will be looking to move past this blunder swiftly and will hope they can recover from this blip quickly and continue growing.