ChatGPT VS EinsteinGPT – Who will win?

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the use of Artificial Intelligence chatbots. And it caused a huge commotion right after the first new Artificial Intelligence chatbot platform, ChatGPT, was released.

The new AI bot was released by Open AI, which is already well-known for developing business solutions using artificial intelligence expertise.

How did ChatGPT come to be?

ChatGPT’s operation and evolution are simple. What did you do in the past to get answers to your questions? You go to Google and search, right? Then you get results from various web pages and can get answers to your questions.

ChatGPT basically does the same thing! However, OpenAI was able to determine that it can help users reduce the time and effort required to obtain answers to queries.

They allegedly added a special feature in which you as a user can simply enter your query and receive an answer in text format. What’s more, guess what?

Because this has reduced the time required to conduct Google searches, many users regard ChatGPT as a viable alternative to Google! As a result, ChatGPT experienced rapid growth.

How did EinsteinGPT Emerge?

ChatGPT was something that saw a significant increase in demand, leading to the development of many companies, including Google.

Not only has Google expressed interest in bringing their new AI chatbot, but we also have the tech giant, Salesforce, who has expressed interest in bringing their new AI chatbot, and this is where we got to see the new EinsteinGPT making its way to release.

This new chatbot was released to compete with the already popular ChatGPT. However, it appears that the tech titan has considered developing their own Artificial Intelligence chatbot to compete with the already existing ChatGPT.

Salesforce will work towards utilising ChatGPT’s weak point, which means that the weaknesses, including the details about ChatGPT, actually support providing older information, where EinsteinGPT can take an advantage!

Also there are many other places like the features, user friendliness and even addition of more capabilities which has been planned by Salesforce.

What’s more? Well, it’s something we will have to wait and see. But, we can say that with the name given to this AI bot, there is a high chance that this AI bot will be providing more better answers to scientific related questions.

Conclusion – Will EinsteinGPT replace ChatGPT?

Aa of now, we can say that EinsteinGPT does comes with a lot of features on track and compared to ChatGPT it can have a great chance to become a great alternative.