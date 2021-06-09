Computer memory maker ADATA hit by Ragnar Locker ransomware

ADATA, A Taiwan-based leading memory and storage manufacturer, says that a ransomware attack forced it to require systems offline once striking its network in late could.

ADATA manufactures superior DRAM memory modules, NAND nonvolatile storage cards, and different products, together with mobile accessories, diversion products, wattage trains, and industrial solutions.

In 2018 the corporate was hierarchical because it was the second-largest DRAM memory and solid-state drives (SSD) maker.

“ADATA was hit by a ransomware attack on could twenty third, 2021,” the corporate told BleepingComputer in AN email statement nowadays.”The company with success suspended the affected systems as presently because the attack was detected, and every one following necessary efforts are created to recover and upgrade the connected IT security systems,” ADATA adscititious.

“Gladly things square measure being enraptured toward the conventional track, and business operations aren’t discontinuous for corresponding contingency practices square measure effective.

“We square measure are determined to devote ourselves to creating the system more protected than ever, and yes, this can be our endless application whereas the corporate is moving forward to its future growth and achievements.”

The Taiwanese memory manufacturer took down all wedged systems once sleuthing the attack and notified all relevant international authorities of the incident to assist hunt down the attackers . ADATA’s business operations are not any longer discontinuous in line with the memory maker, with affected devices being improved and services closing regular performance.

Ragnar Locker ransomware activity was initially discovered being deployed in attacks against many targets in late December 2019.

On compromised enterprise endpoints, Ragnar Locker operators terminate remote management computer code (such as ConnectWise and Kaseya) employed by managed service suppliers (MSPs) to manage clients’ systems remotely.

This allows the attackers to evade detection and make sure that admins logged in remotely don’t block the payload preparation method.

The FBI warned personal business partners of raised Ragnar Locker ransomware activity once American stategree|associate} Gregorian calendar month 2020 attack that wedged the network of international energy large Energias de Portugal (EDP).

As seen by BleepingComputer, Ragnar Locker ransom demands vary from $200,000 to roughly $600,000. However, Ragnar Locker commanded a ransom of 1580 bitcoins (the equivalent of over $10 million) in EDP’s case.

Ragnar Locker ransomware claims the attack. ADATA didn’t offer info on the ransomware operation behind the incident or any ransom demands. However, the assault has already been over the weekend by the Ragnar Locker ransomware gang.

Ragnar Locker says that they have allegedly taken one.5TB of sensitive information from ADATA’s network before deploying the ransomware payloads.

So far, the ransomware gang has solely announced screenshots of taken files and folders as proof of their claims, however they’re threatening to leak the remainder of the information if the memory manufacturer does not pay the ransom.

According to the screenshots already announce by Ragnar Locker on their dark internet leak website, the attackers may collect and exfiltrate proprietary business info, confidential files, schematics, money information, Gitlab and SVN ASCII text file, legal documents, worker information, NDAs, and work folders.