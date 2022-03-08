Crypto Tip: Simple mistake costs man $120K – Don’t let it happen to you

You’ve probably heard of cryptocurrency, the digital currency that’s become a social media influencer’s favorite. You don’t have to be a crypto investor to understand that there is no such thing as easy money, and that crypto is a particularly risky investment. This article talks about the crypto tips that can save you.

A fake advertisement for Meta cryptocurrency that was circulating on social media has been exposed. There is no such currency, and anyone who invests in it will be scammed.

Cryptocurrency earnings, like any other investment, can be lost just as quickly as they are made. This is especially true if your investment is part of an uncontrolled system, such as cryptocurrency. One shrewd investor discovered this the hard way.

Crypto is a risk, regardless of how competent an investor you are. Over the course of a day, Bitcoin and other digital currencies can see huge changes. In a short period of time, a single high-profile social media user can force prices to climb or fall dramatically.

It’s one thing to lose money due to market fluctuations, but you also have to worry about cybercriminals stealing your money. One investor, who described himself as “very knowledgable on all things connected crypto/blockchain,” took to Reddit to share his experience as a cautionary tale for others.

PowerOfTheGods, a Reddit user, said he’d been investing in cryptocurrency since 2016 and kept his funds safe in a physical crypto wallet (Ledger Nano S) as well as four Metamask digital hot wallets. For more information on crypto wallets, tap or click here.

He checked his accounts in December and discovered that all of his wallets were empty. At the time, the cash was worth more than $120,000.The loss, according to PowerOfTheGods, was caused by a rogue link he visited while surfing the web. While his ledger was unlocked, a trojan gained possession of his Google Chrome browser or Metamask plugin. He never received a prompt, and the wallets appeared to be wiped in minutes.

The incident was reported to local authorities and the FBI by the investor. It’s not like registering a complaint with a bank because it’s unregulated. Digital currency is no longer in use.

Others have reached out after experiencing a similar attack, PowerOfTheGod stated in an update to his post.

What you can do to help

Anyone interested in dabbling in cryptocurrency should exercise caution. Cryptocurrency is a tempting target for scammers and hackers, owing to its volatility.

Here are some safety suggestions:

Be careful of any cryptocurrency ads you see online, especially on social media. If something appears to be too good to be true, it most likely is.

Do not open or click on links or attachments in unsolicited emails or communications.

Red flags include misspellings and grammatical mistakes.

Use two-factor authentication and password managers for all online accounts that offer the feature.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family!

Also read: EU Lawmakers Drop Bitcoin ‘Ban’