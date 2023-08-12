Deal Alert: Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD Card Available Now for Just $10

If you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to a new internal storage with their new microSD storage then now you can get in hands with a new SD card by Samsung which promises to provide great storage space combined with faster read and write speeds.

If you are wondering where you can use the microSD card right now, many gadgets do require you to make a storage upgrade let it be from a smartphone that supports external storage and also cameras as well as portable gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Asus ROG Ally.

Not only this but infact you get a great attractive price tag which brings down the price tag of this Pro Plus MicroSD card by $10 which is a great discount for a microSD card.

Samsung 512GB microSD Card Now Selling for $10

In today’s date, you can get in hands with a new Pro Plus microSD card by Samsung which is not among the best-selling MicroSD cards in the market but also among the cards which promise to provide the best read as well as write speeds.

These are new Pro Plus Evo-based cards which are among Samsung’s top-end microSD cards you can get from the Korean giant.

Right now, we have got you covered in one of the great steal deals for Amazon where the microSD card which is usually sold for a price tag of $45, now gets a price slash by nearly $10 which now brings down the price to just $34.99 which makes it more affordable.

However, if you are having an even smaller price budget then you can again get in hands with this microSD card with 256Gb of storage were you will be getting discounts worth $10. The usual sold price tag of the microSD card is around $30 and now with the discounts, you can get the Samsung Evo microSD card with 256GB storage for just $20.

Samsung Pro Plus Evo microSD card – Features

Moving on to the feature side, here you will be getting faster read as well as write speeds which make it capable enough for you to capture and seamlessly play 4K videos on your smartphone or also drone too.

Moving on to the technical side, the new microSD is a faster U3, Class 10-rated card where it comes with support for 180Mbps of read speeds combined with 130Mbps of write speeds. The microSD card will also be able to provide a faster transfer of photos.

Things don’t only end here! But, infact you also get the support for a warrant for up to 10 years which will give you the right confidence to go for this product. Not only this but infact this new microSD card also comes with a hard coating where it will provide resistance over water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, and drop as well as wearout too.

Note: You will also be getting an adapter bundled with the microSD card for free.

Conclusion

If you are wondering where you can use the new microSD card by Samsung, then this new microSD card by Samsung can be used on many gadgets including Smartphones, portable gaming consoles and cameras too.

One of the main reasons why you should consider this microSD card is because of its price tag as well as the features it comes with.

Starting with the feature side, right now you will be getting a pretty decent read and write speed, definitely not as fast as premium SD cards. However, this is where we get to the price point where now for the discounted price tag, you will be getting the combination of a faster speed rate as well as the price.

Buy Samsung Pro Plus microSD card here

