Digitized Age of Road Construction

Researchers at Empa have successfully demonstrated sustainable process of constructing roads. The researchers were investigating means to recycle the roads after use and how they could be reinforced with simple means. This process consists of patterns of string carefully laid by robotic arms which are used to bind asphalt together for a more sustainable and environment friendly road building process.

This innovation could prove to be fundamental in removing dependency on environmentally damaging substances like bitumen and will also make it possible to easily recycle road materials.

Martin Arraigada from Empa’s Concrete & Asphalt lab said in their statement, “We want to find out how a recyclable pavement could be produced in the future. To do this, we are using digitalized construction methods in road construction for the first time.”

To simply explain the working process, a bed of gravel is laid down and a robotic arm lays out a string in a particular pattern upon it. This type of innovation will prove to be vital in the future to preserve and recycle resources. The researchers at Empa are employing various experiments to test solutions for the process. The robotic arm plays a very important role by laying the strings on gravel according to the commands.

The researchers deploy the robotic arm to experiment the functionality by commanding it to stack five layers if gravel and thread on top of each other in a distinct pattern which has been programmed into its system. To prove that this technique is cost effective too, the researchers are using a string which is exactly the same as the one used by normal Swiss citizen for bundling waste paper. This elevates the project’s cost effectiveness to a whole new level.

This stitched package is then transferred to a rotating plate and pressure is applied to understand how much pressure it can withstand. Load tests were conducted which shows that the package is able to withstand a pressure of 5 kN (half a tonne) without the stones scattering or moving out of their place. In order to find this out the researchers used the Discrete Element Method (DEM), which proved to be useful in tracking the movement of each stone and also to observe the forces acting on the thread.

The inspiration of this idea originates from a project done by Gramazio Kohler Research Lab at ETH Zurich. This project was supposed to be an art and research field project. This project showcased pillars piled up just from strings and gravel represented that outstanding stability is possible to achieve by simply interlocking gravel with the thread. The main wonder was there was no cement used as a binder. Once this is put into practice this could be a huge leap towards environment conscious infrastructure building.

Tests conducted in labs conclude that gravel pillars with a height of 80 cm and a diameter of 33 cm are able to withstand a pressure of 200 kN which is equivalent to 20 tons of weight. This research of Martin Arraigada and Saeed Abbasion is not fully developed yet and also the final product is not ready to be utilized in road construction. However, this research promises a lot of potential and innovation to get closer of realizing rollable, recyclable and sustainable roads using simple means.