On Wednesday (November 15), Disney+Hotstar, the Indian version of Disney’s streaming service, broke a new record of 5.1 billion concurrent views during India’s World Cup 2023 semi-final match against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

What is the Viewership Number?

The audience increased when India had a terrific start and was on its way to a massive total. According to Hotstar, the record was set across all of its platforms, including Disney+Hotstar, Hotstar, and Tata Play. The previous record for concurrent viewing for a single match was held by the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final, when 25 lakh people tuned in to witness the game.

India’s Performance

The spectacular performance of India in the semi-final match versus New Zealand contributed to the increase in viewership. With India’s success, Hotstar anticipates viewership to increase even further in the coming days.

What is the Impact on Disney+Hotstar?

The new record is a significant achievement for Disney+Hotstar, which is still relatively new to the streaming business. The firm has been substantially spending in Indian programming and marketing, and the results are beginning to show in terms of viewing and subscriber numbers.

India’s Growing Streaming Market

With over 800 million internet users, India is one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming marketplaces. With over 450 million customers, Hotstar is India’s top streaming service.

With over 800 million internet users and a continuously expanding demand for online entertainment, India is one of the world's fastest-growing streaming marketplaces. Several reasons are driving the rise of the Indian streaming market, including:

Smartphones and internet data plans are becoming more affordable: In recent years, the prices of smartphones and internet data plans have dropped dramatically, making these gadgets and services more accessible to a larger population in India. This has resulted in an increase in internet usage and an increase in the demand for online material.

The emergence of broadband internet connection: The availability of broadband internet connectivity has also played a significant impact in the expansion of India’s streaming business. Broadband internet delivers quicker and more consistent internet speeds, which are necessary for streaming high-quality video content.

The rising popularity of original content: Streaming platforms are substantially investing in developing original Indian content, which is connecting with consumers all throughout the nation. This original material is attracting new users and increasing views.

Streaming services provide a handy and flexible means of accessing entertainment material. Users may watch their favourite episodes and films whenever and wherever they want, on demand. This simplicity is a primary driver of streaming service popularity in India

Disney+Hotstar’s Future Plans

Disney+Hotstar is dedicated to investing in Indian programming and expanding its Indian subscriber base. In addition, the firm intends to launch its service in additional foreign areas in the next years.

Industry Experts’ Views

According to industry analysts, Disney+Hotstar’s new record reflects the rising popularity of streaming services in India. They also feel that the company’s emphasis on Indian content will aid its growth in the Indian market.

Conclusion

The new record of 5.1 billion concurrent views set by Disney+Hotstar is a significant achievement for the firm. In terms of viewing and subscription counts, the company’s significant concentration on Indian content and marketing is paying dividends. Disney+Hotstar is committed to investing in Indian content and expanding its subscriber base in India, and the firm plans to offer its service in more foreign countries in the future years.

