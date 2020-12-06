Do Macbooks need cases?

It’s not uncommon for people to buy protective cases for their iPhones, but protective MacBook cases seem like a rarity.

The big question is why? Sadly, the cons often outweigh the pros when it comes to MacBook cases. Plus, it’s easy to believe you’ll never damage your MacBook.

Just imagine having your MacBook in your lap. What happens if it falls to the ground? In a split second, you’re looking at hundreds of dollars of damage. This is why protection is always necessary.

PRO: Offers Valuable Protection

The biggest pro of protective MacBook cases is they offer your MacBook protection against impacts. Whether it’s a fall or just getting bumped around when traveling, you’re able to protect your investment.

For just a fraction of the cost of a single repair, you give yourself peace of mind. You also protect your hard drive which is filled with irreplaceable photos and documents you may not have backed up.

PRO: Offers A Stylish Alternative

If you’d like to give your MacBook a bit more personality, some protective MacBook cases look incredibly stylish. You get to spice up the look of your MacBook while giving it the protection it deserves for example the usage of macbook pro 16 leather sleeve.

CON: Impossible To Put On And Take Off

It’s not unusual to see reviews on Amazon, like this one, where users have difficulty installing or removing the case. While the reviewer states the case does seem strong enough to offer protection, they admit it was a challenge to put on. Other reviewers also commented on this exact problem. It was even worse trying to remove the case. While protective MacBook cases should fit snugly, they shouldn’t fit so tight that there’s a good chance of damaging your MacBook when putting them on or taking them off.

CON: Causes Damage To Your MacBook

MacBook screens are sensitive and it’s important to choose a protective case that keeps this in mind. In fact, that’s one of the reasons to buy a case, to prevent the screen from cracking during a fall. However, some cases may actually damage the screen. One reviewer on Amazon was unfortunate enough to buy a protective case only to have it cost them over $600 to replace their cracked screen. No drops, just a bad case the ruined their MacBook screen.

In addition to your screen, these cases can also damage your external enclosure. They can scratch, scrap and dent the enclosure with repeated use. This leads many to avoid protective cases completely since they might cause more harm than anything else.

CON: Overheats Your MacBook

Your MacBook is designed to vent itself to prevent overheating. However, many protective MacBook cases seal off the vents. If you have your MacBook on a table, it’s impossible to notice the excess heat. Too much ruins the internal components, such as your hard drive. Not only should the cases be vented, but they should set up slightly to allow for extra ventilation.

CON: Doesn’t Last

One of the main reason to buy a protective MacBook case is to save money. However, many cases just can’t hold up to daily use. As one Amazon reviewer found out, they may even break before you put the case on your MacBook. Most have tabs that can snap off during installation or after repeated daily use.

A single drop may crack the entire case, leaving you to buy a new one. When you’re paying $30 to $100 for a case, it’s gets expensive to keep replacing them.

CON: Blocks Ports

One of the top complaints about protective MacBook cases is they’re not designed to properly align with your ports or adaptors such as usb c hub multiport adapter. This makes it impossible to charge your MacBook, connect any other cables, use USB drives and more. One case on Amazon not only blocks the ports, but is seemingly impossible to get back off. Without access to your ports, your MacBook becomes useless.

PRO: A Few Protective Cases Avoid All The Cons

Before you give up on protective MacBook cases, it’s important to know that there are some cases that are carefully designed to be functional, durable, stylish and protective. It’s vital to look carefully at reviews, measurements and features to ensure it’ll be a perfect fit for your MacBook. You should also ensure the case is designed specifically for your MacBook model.

A few things to look for include:

Easy to install and take off when needed Long-lasting protection through numerous drops and other impacts Easy access to all ports such as usb c hub multiport adapter Full ventilation

Let’s be honest, as beautiful as MacBook Pro 16 are, these things are slippery! One of the main advantages of getting a rubberized MacBook Pro16 leather sleeve case is the extra grip it provides when handling your MacBook Pro 16 on a day-to-day basis. The sleek design and all aluminum casing that Apple has become famous for looks and feels great – but it can also be dangerous. The last thing you want to happen is to have your new MacBook Pro slip out of your hands as you’re simply taking it out of your bag. With the addition of a rubberized MacBook Pro case, you get the extra grip necessary to handle your MacBook Pro with confidence.

Continued Ease-of-Use

One of the amazing things about a rubberized MacBook Pro16 leather sleeve case is the fact that it provides extra grip while also improving feel. The finish is soft and silky to the touch, which many people prefer over the cold, hard aluminum finish of the MacBook Pro. One reason why there is such an advantage to going the route of a rubberized case is the fact that you can still easily slide your MacBook Pro in and out of bags and carrying cases. Don’t let the term “rubberized” scare you. They’re not actually made of rubber. Rubber is way too sticky! If a case was made out of actual rubber, you would probably struggle to even pull it out of your bag!