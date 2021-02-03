Elon Musk takes break from Twitter after Starship crash

After the recent SN9 starship crash, Elon Musk tweeted about staying off Twitter for a while. He also didn’t specifically state any reason for this decision, but the timing hints at the recent SN9 crash. The billionaire has a huge fan following and influence over the internet, especially Twitter. He has skyrocketed the share prices of companies just by tweeting about them. The most recent among which was Dogecoin and GameStop. So, it’s a shame that we don’t get to read his tweets for however long the break lasts.

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2021

Elon’s recent feats on Twitter

Just a while back Elon, the richest person on the world changed his Twitter bio to “#Bitcoin”. And guess what the price of the cryptocurrency rose by 14% just after this. Though it eventually subsided the influence of Elon Musk over the internet can be seen. Similarly, just a few days back when Elon Musk talked about Dogecoin, the price of the cryptocurrency gained over 500%. And that’s not it; he has also heavily influenced many companies.

The messaging app Signal became wildly famous after the CEO of Tesla, and SpaceX tweeted about it. At the same time, GameStop that has been on the news for quite a while now has also been his finding. Apart from talking about stocks and crypto on Twitter, he is also very vocal about his thoughts. On the FAA restricting the launches of SpaceX, he criticized the government body immensely.

Elon Musk staying off Twitter for a while will definitely mean a boring social media experience for his fans out there. But sometimes it’s necessary just to focus on yourself because it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all this fame that money and influence brings. Elon might also be self-reflecting on how to fix the landing problem of the starships after the recent crash happened. But, I am sure that he will back on the social media platform very soon.

