Facebook messenger has added many new features recently and one of them include end-to-end encryption , messages reaction , detection of screenshot , typing indicators among the other.Now many things has changed, but the optional feature is fully rolled out to everyone, with toggles to encrypt text messages as well as group chats and calls.End to end encryption was added in 2016 when it was called as facebook messenger and meta was still known as facebook.

Meta has discussed switching to E2EE (End-to-End Encryption) as a default but with that public safety should also be taken into consideration. there are two ways messenger users can opt for securing their chats that is either via vanish mode or by swiping up the existing chat to enter where the messages automatically disappears whenever the window is closed or the original conversation which was introduced in 2016.

Inaddition to full rollout of the feature, messenger also has some new features and pne of them is now in End -to-End encrypted chats you can use GIFS, Stickers, reactions and forwarded messages. Encrypted chats now aslo support verified badges so that it becomes easy for people to identify authentic accounts . there is also snapchat style screenshot notofication which will be rolling out in the nect few weeks.

The screenshot detection feature and the message reaction feature was something which was due from long time and users was in need of this, however now that facebook has come up with these features to messenger, they may soon be unveiled on whatsapp as well.





