Exponential growth of the logistics sector provides a career to many

Technology has been a leading catalyst of change transforming a multitude of fields for the better. One such field that has reaped immense benefits due to technological transformation is the logistics sector. The logistics sector over the years has grown to be a major contributor to economic progress and the generation of employment opportunities. In India, the logistics sector contributes 14% of the country’s GDP. The pandemic-driven technological transformation has worked in favor of the logistics sector, providing it with a speed boost. The logistics chain has also undergone a technological transformation due to the pandemic. The National Skill Development Corporation’s (NSDC) assessment last year marked the logistics sector as one of the top five employment generators in India post-COVID.

In an interesting turn of events, the pandemic played a substantial role in transforming the logistics sector to an essential one from a supporting service sector. Efficient logistics services have become a necessity with more activities being shifted to online platforms. This has also remarkably increased the demand for valued addition, automation, and digitization in the logistics sector.

High-skilled specialized jobs

The post-COVID environment has made it mandatory for the logistics service providers to enhance the transparency and traceability of the processes, in addition to improving the supply chain predictability. The growing necessity for automation and digitization of logistic services has also increased the demand for specialized professionals with adequate knowledge about artificial intelligence and automation to name a few.

With the surge in demand for online orders and deliveries, some countries have speculated the potential of robotic or drone deliveries to enhance the ease and convenience of delivery. For instance, in the US Domino’s is all set to start a robotic pizza delivery service owing to the increasing number of online orders. With the rise in demand for same-day deliveries, technology is being added to the equation to cater to the needs and to facilitate the optimization of resources.

The logistics sector no longer bears the label of a ‘low skilled’ industry, rather it is in the quest for highly skilled and specialized human resources to meet the growing demands of a sector that is being transformed and developed by technology, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. This implies that the logistics sector is also opening a wide range of employment opportunities for individuals thereby balancing, overall economic growth and individual economic stability. Different job titles will be sought out in recent years owing to the growing demands of the logistics sector, particularly AI professionals, data analysts, delivery agents, and warehousing managers.