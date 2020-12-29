Free Data Recovery for Mac- Recover All Deleted Files for Free

Data Recovery Software is not a privilege but a necessity for the computer users out there including Mac and hence there is a need to provide it to each of the users. Since such softwares incur high cost, not all the users can afford it, so Stellar has taken an initiative to introduce Mac file recovery for free. The users can enjoy recovering lost data up to 1 GB using this free Mac recovery software to figure out if they like this software or not. However, if at the end of the 1 GB of data recovery, the need of the customer is not satiated and they like the results of the free Mac file recovery software offered by Stellar, they can purchase the software for unlimited free Mac data recovery.

Stellar offers three variants of the Stellar Data Recovery Software for Mac which has their own perks and the user should make a choice according to their requirement. Each software has some basic features and the highlights of these features are mentioned below:

Stellar Data Recovery Software for Mac: Professional:

Data Recovery: The software is capable of recovering unlimited amounts of data for the user in a single computer system.

The user can choose the validity of the software and can enjoy license validity for either 1 or 2 years.

The software is suitable for home use as well as small scale professional business too.

The user will be able to recover data from various logical damages to the computer system such as deletion, formatting, corruption, etc.

The software is also capable of recovering backup files from the Time Machine Application.

Including all the Mac storage devices, the software can also recover data from an encrypted hard disk drive.

Including all the above mentioned and unmentioned features, the software offers the user a drive monitor which takes a record of the health of the hard disk drive as well as CPU.

Stellar Data Recovery Software for Mac: Premium:

Inclusive of all the above mentioned features, Premium version of Stellar Data Recovery Software for Mac also offers the customers with the below mentioned additional features:

Stellar Video Repair Software: This software helps repair various logical faults in videos such as corruption, quality, etc of all the possible common formats.

Stellar Photo Repair Software: This software deals with the repair of pictures. The software covers all the commonly used file formats for saving pictures.

This software is perfect for slightly big professional businesses as it has two additional softwares.

Stellar Data Recovery Software for Mac: Technician:

Created for technicians, corporates, and AMC Service Provider Companies and more, Premium version of Stellar Data Recovery Software for Mac could be run on 3 systems at a single time. However, this software could be purchased with only 1 year of license validity. Besides, this software offers each and every facility offered by the rest of the softwares.

How do I go with the free data recovery Mac?

First and foremost, the user should download the free Stellar Data Recovery Software for Mac from the official website of Stellar. As mentioned above, this free software will offer to recover 1 GB of the data for free. Once the user has exhausted this limit and fallen in love with the software, the user must go forward and choose the best data recovery software out of the three above mentioned softwares according to your need.

In addition to this, the process for recovering data using this software is extremely easy and consists of only three steps. The first step being ‘Select’ where the user selects the type of data which is required to be recovered. The second step is ‘Scan’ where the location is selected for the software to search for recoverable files. Finally, the last step is ‘Recover’ which requires the user to select the files after preview and save them in a location.

Conclusion

Data recovery has become free after the launch of Stellar Data Recovery Software for Mac which offers various exciting features helping in a smooth process of data recovery. Besides this, Stellar offers three variants of the said software so that each user can choose the one fulfilling the requirement.

However, if these software does not prove to be adequate for data recovery from a Mac computer system, you can also enjoy Stellar Data Recovery Service which is offered by the company for data recovery from physically damaged storage media.