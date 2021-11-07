Fuel shortages pushing people to buy electric vehicles in UK

In a study reported by Motor1, they asked 20,000 drivers whether they would shift to electric vehicles. For which the drivers answered that thanks to fuel shortages they are considering buying electric vehicles. These drivers were from UK conducted by Volkswagen Financial Services.

The shortages of fuel in the UK have been such a way that in October and November people were queuing up to buy. There was a panic buying from small stores and some fuel stations announced they were unable to get fuel. As a result, some stations opted to sell their petrol only to limited customers. According to the study, 30 percent of 18-24-year-olds and 31 percent of 25-34-year-olds agreed that they bought extra petrol panicking.