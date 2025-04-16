The most valuable drone company in India, Garuda Aerospace, has raised ₹100 crore in its Series B fundraising round, marking a significant milestone for the country’s aerospace and defense technology industry. The $250 million investment, spearheaded by Venture Catalysts (VCAT), reaffirms investor faith in Garuda’s vision to establish India as a world leader in drone innovation and independent defense production.

Fueling the Indigenous Drone Revolution

For Garuda Aerospace, which has led India’s domestic drone revolution, the new investment is a huge boost. With an expanding portfolio of more than 20 patents, the business has proven its strong dedication to engineering prowess, innovation, and in-house solutions for a range of industries, including defense, infrastructure, agricultural, logistics, and surveillance.

The money will be used wisely to build a new design facility specializing in advanced drone systems for enterprise and defense applications, accelerate the construction of a state-of-the-art R&D and testing facility, and expand the company’s drone production plant.

Strengthening India’s Defense & Technological Edge

This funding round is not just a win for Garuda—it’s a leap forward for India’s defense and aerospace ambitions. The new R&D and testing center will be instrumental in designing next-generation defense drones, giving India an edge in the high-tech global security ecosystem.

Garuda Aerospace’s efforts align seamlessly with the Indian government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, which aims to bolster local manufacturing and reduce dependency on foreign defense technology. With this milestone, Garuda is positioning itself as a key player in India’s quest for technological sovereignty.

Investors Betting Big on India’s Drone Future

Expressing strong belief in Garuda’s vision, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director of Venture Catalysts, said:

“This investment is closely aligned with our strategy of supporting homegrown champions that can transform India’s technological landscape. Garuda’s role in strengthening India’s indigenous defense ecosystem, while expanding globally, excites us. We believe Garuda will emerge as a global drone leader, making India the drone hub of the world by 2030.”

A Versatile Business Model and Big-Name Partnerships

Garuda Aerospace does more than just make drones. A strong and expandable business model has been established by its Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) products, pilot training courses, and customized drone solutions for customers in various industries.

Garuda’s drones are becoming commonplace in both the public and private sectors, used for everything from aiding infrastructure projects to carrying out precision surveillance flights and performing agricultural health analysis in farms. The business is already speeding the indigenization of drone systems and components by collaborating with well-known companies like Tata, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Reliance.

Policy Tailwinds Driving Growth

Companies like Garuda Aerospace have prospered as a result of the Indian government’s aggressive approach to drone technology, which is demonstrated by programs like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) plan and the Drone Rules 2021. For both commercial and defense drones, these measures have eliminated regulatory barriers, promoted domestic manufacturing, and created enormous market prospects.

India’s drone industry is predicted to develop to be a multibillion dollar market in the next years due to exponential growth in drone applications and a strong policy push; Garuda is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Charting a Global Flight Path

Commenting on the funding, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, remarked:

“This Series B fundraising marks a significant turning point in our expansion. It enables us to scale manufacturing and innovation and quicken international growth. We are still dedicated to developing top-notch, domestic drone technologies that support India’s technical leadership and economic development.

This investment highlights Garuda Aerospace’s expanding impact not only in India’s tech sector but also on the global drone innovation map as it gets ready to take off globally.