Google ex-employees accuse company of mistreatment

Former Google employees are doing their best to underscore the growing animosity between the two sides while courts evaluate subpoenas in an almost year-long dispute pitting the business against its employees.

Three former Google employees filed a complaint this week, alleging that they were fired for challenging a cloud arrangement that the company negotiated with the Trump administration’s Customs and Border Patrol in 2019.

According to the complaint, when Rebecca Rivers, Sophie Waldman, and Paul Duke were employed by Google, they were requested to sign a contract that incorporated the company’s tagline “Don’t Be Evil.” The plaintiffs claim that Google broke the contract and are seeking damages and another remedy for “severe damage to reputation and ability to gainfully re-employed.” Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has no financial worries: the corporation has over $140 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet and a market capitalization of $1.9 trillion. However, a series of employee walkouts, internal conflicts over how the firm employs artificial intelligence technology and lawsuits over how the company treats its employees pose a serious threat to a corporation that has long prided itself on its open and inclusive culture.

The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Google in December, alleging that the business improperly terminated and monitored employees in retaliation for their attempts to form a union. The trial has been on hold for a few months while judges consider subpoenas, and it is unclear when it will continue. The new lawsuit, according to Laurie Burgess, the lawyer representing the former employees who sued Google last week, is intended to serve as “a reminder that this is still alive and active.”

“As we announced in 2019, like most companies, we engage hundreds of outside consultants and law firms to give us advice on a wide range of topics, including employer responsibility and employee engagement,” a Google representative told CNBC on Saturday afternoon. For a short time, this included IRI Consultants. We disagree with the Special Master’s decision, which mischaracterizes a number of legally confidential documents, and we’re considering our alternatives.” A judge in the NLRB lawsuit, Paul Bogas, ordered Google to unseal more than 70 documents relating to its discussions with IRI Consultants, a labor relations firm, this week. According to the NLRB, IRI was hired as part of Google’s anti-union effort, nicknamed “Project Vivian” in legal documents. Bogas responded with a 13-page letter, accusing the corporation of being “disingenuous” and attempting to misrepresent the documents’ classification. Bogas wrote, “My assessment did establish that the Respondent made extensive contemporaneous steps to give this non-legal, third-party material the facial appearance of privileged communications.” “Many of these documents are campaign materials in which IRI provides antiunion messaging and message amplification strategies and training tailored to the Respondent’s workforce and the news and social media environment, or involve the development of campaign materials in which IRI provides antiunion messaging and message amplification strategies and training.”

“Google employees banded together in January to form the Alphabet Workers Union, which already has over 800 members.” The union is demonstrating its intent to be outspoken and active, although it now represents fewer than 1% of the company’s overall workers. It backed Google workers employed by contracting business Adecco, who had just won a legal battle against the firm, and Google after the latter reversed course on a bonus program for data center temp workers. After the triumph, Ned McNally, a contract worker at Google’s data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, told The New York Times, “The union reinforced people’s willingness to stand up for the fight.”