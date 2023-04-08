Google to incorporate AI features into its search tool.

Google to enhance user experience with AI-powered search

The world’s most popular search engine, is set to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its search tool, with the aim of improving user experience. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sundar Pichai disclosed that Google is set to integrate AI capabilities into its search tool in a move aimed at enhancing user experience. According to the CEO, Google’s latest AI features will not only improve its ability to answer queries, but also allow users to engage in conversational interactions. Pichai brushed off concerns that chatbots, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, posed any threat to Google’s search business. FYI Google’s search business accounts for more than half of the revenue of its parent company Alphabet.

CEO Sundar Pichai reveals plans for AI integration in Google search

According to Pichai Google has been successful in developing large language models (LLMs), which underpin chatbot technology but it has not fully harnessed their potential in its search engine. The CEO revealed that the tech giant has been testing various AI models and features that could improve its search engine’s capabilities in areas such as reasoning, coding, and math.

Google’s AI features set to revolutionize search capabilities

Google has a long history of using AI to improve its search engine, and has launched several transformer models, including BERT and LaMDA, which have revolutionized the understanding of human language. Earlier this year google launched an experimental conversational AI tool Google Bard which is powered by LaMDA . Google Bard is a chatbot that lets you work with generative AI. LaMDA is a large language model that can produce natural and consistent responses to any query. You can use Bard to enhance your productivity, creativity and curiosity by asking it various questions or tasks. Bard is different from ChatGPT, another AI chatbot, because it is based on Google’s understanding of quality information and provides multiple drafts of responses for you to select from.

Pichai said that Google is working to bring the latest AI advancements into its products, starting with search. He also said that Google is looking to expand its business by making one of its largest AI systems, the Pathways Language Model, accessible to developers on its cloud-computing service.

Google cautious about ethical implications of AI chatbots

Despite Google’s advancements in AI, Pichai stressed that the company is mindful of the ethical and social implications of AI-powered chatbots. He highlighted the need for Google to adapt its use of resources and manage its costs while continuing its work in AI. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of ensuring the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated responses, and avoiding potential misuse or abuse.

“The opportunity for AI innovation in search is greater than ever before”, Pichai.

Google’s decision to incorporate AI capabilities into its search engine comes as it faces stiff competition from other tech giants. These include Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook, who are also investing heavily in AI research and development. Despite this, Pichai is confident that Google has an edge over its rivals in terms of innovation and user experience.

