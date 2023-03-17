GPT-4 can instantly turns a paper napkin sketch in website

The GPT-4, a futuristic variant of AI ChatGPT with significant variation, was created by OpenAI. The new technical system is currently undergoing testing, and this ChatGPT successor has passed each level. Check out its features and cutting-edge capabilities here. An upgraded ChatGPT model was recently unveiled by the US artificial intelligence research facility OpenAI. This newly developed chatbot is a continuation of the earlier language software.

Also, it is built on GPT-3.5, which became well-known worldwide for its powerful characteristics. With its human-like discussions, ChatGPT has been quite successful at providing real-world responses. Its tasks include coding and poetry writing to pass the Wharton MBA test. The ChatGPT approach demonstrates its value by being able to handle a variety of activities.

Check out the video showing how GPT-4 can turn sratch into website

The most recent version of the underlying technology is known as “GPT-4,” It represents an improvement of .5 over GPT-3.5. Although the .5 might not appear to be much at first glance, the advancements in this technological upgrade shouldn’t be overlooked. GPT-4 is far more potent than GPT-3.5 and has several new features that increase its usefulness. For instance, GPT-4 adds the capability to incorporate graphics in addition to text, which OpenAI illustrates during the company’s livestream introduction.

gpt-4 can turn your napkin sketch into a web app, instantly. we are deep into uncharted territory here.pic.twitter.com/V5HtYHgS6u — Siqi Chen (@blader) March 14, 2023

The above video shows how a user may sketch a website concept on any piece of paper, take a photo of that piece of paper, and upload it for analysis by AI. According to OpenAI, when a user uploads an image to the AI, they speak with a neural network trained on “what to predict next” and are given an “inconceivable” amount of material.

The AI responds almost immediately, turning what was hand-drawn on paper into a functional website. Once the user asks it to translate what it has deciphered in the supplied image into a programming language like HTML or JavaScript. As explained by OpenAI during the live stream. This brief example shows that there are almost limitless ways for users to translate what they have physically drawn into functional code. This code can be used for a range of applications like apps, data analysis, websites, and more.

More factual replies than GPT 3.5

GPT-4 has also performed at a “human level” in practically every simulation test that has been given to it. While the differences between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 may seem minor. According to information on OpenAI’s website, GPT-4 offers a higher level of dependability, enhancements to creative replies, the capacity to handle considerably more sophisticated instructions, and advanced reasoning abilities. GPT-4 performs better on the simulated tests than ChatGPT’s current public model, GPT-3.5, in higher approximative percentiles.

Also, according to OpenAI’s internal studies, GPT-4 is 40% more likely to provide factual replies than GPT-3.5 and 82% less likely to reply to prohibited content requests, according to information on its website.