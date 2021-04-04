Data breaches compromised 36 billion data records during just the first half of 2020. That’s a staggering two-fold growth from 2019.

A data breach happens when your personal information gets into the hands of someone else without your consent. And it could involve your contact information, financial data, family details, or any other piece of information that you would prefer to keep private.

And why does this matter? It can leave you vulnerable to a variety of risks. These can include financial loss, identity theft, and reputational damage. So, the importance of educating yourself about data breaches cannot be stressed enough. It’s the only way to guard yourself against countless impending threats to your data privacy.

So, how do data breaches happen?

A data breach could take place due to several reasons. Here are the most common causes.

1. Human error

According to CybSafe, human error is responsible for as much as 90% of data breaches in the UK. While it’s often the result of lack of knowledge, ignorance and careless mistakes also contribute to a significant level. Weak passwords, irresponsible data sharing, and using unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi could all compromise your data security.

Reusing passwords, for instance, is one of the most common mistakes that could lead to a data breach. It could allow a cybercriminal to access multiple accounts with a single attack. According to LastPass, 91% of people understand this risk, although 75% of them continue to turn a blind eye.

2. Targeted cyberattacks

From Marriot to Microsoft, not even the largest organizations are immune to a hacking attack. In fact, 45% of global data breaches were the result of hacking. And these can be launched in all sorts of ways, from social engineering to ransomware and phishing attacks. For instance, studies show that spear-phishing attacks targeted nearly 9 out of 10 organizations. And these can often come in the form of a simple email, phone call, or text message.

Now, the data breach notification laws require companies to inform users or customers, and sometimes even authorities, when a data breach takes place. This has made it easier to hold businesses accountable for irresponsible security practices that could result in a cyberattack. But remember, it doesn’t prevent hackers from using what they have already stolen.

3. Physical theft

This is an area many individuals and organizations overlook. But it is certainly a very real threat to your personal data. Physical theft can happen in different ways. For instance, you could misplace or lose an important document like a social security card, birth certificate, credit card, driving license, or a device such as a laptop or a phone. Or, you could throw away an outdated hardcopy of a bank statement. And these could lead to grave consequences if they fall into the hands of a criminal.

And sometimes, it could be the result of deliberate theft. Businesses often experience this in the form of corporate espionage. Business plans, customer lists, supplier databases, financial information, employee records, and marketing plans could all come under threat this way. As a result, business competitiveness could be seriously compromised. And the financial damage and lost credibility would just add fuel to the fire.

4. Security vulnerabilities

Sometimes, inherent security vulnerabilities could lead to a data breach. It could be a gap in the security infrastructure or a process glitch. For example, a software vulnerability could increase the risks of a data breach by exposing your organization to a cyberattack. After all, as technology keeps evolving, cybercriminals could find newer and better ways to infiltrate your systems. So, you should be ready by constantly updating your systems and processes.

5. Insider attacks

A data breach is not always initiated by someone outside your organization. Sometimes, that person could be sitting right next to you. Employees are in a particularly advantageous position to access confidential company data. Keep in mind that information could slip even during a simple conversation.

And these types of insider attacks are not always the result of malicious intent. Often, they are triggered by financial motives. For example, when employees leave to join a competitor, they could take important business information such as customer databases and supplier lists, which could help them get ahead at their new workplace.

Safeguarding yourself against data threats

Here are some important steps you can take at work and at home.

Set up strong passwords for all files and accounts. They should include a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols that add up to at least eight characters. Avoid applying easily guessable words and phrases such as birthdays and names. Also, assign separate passwords for each account. And if you’re left with an unmanageable number of passwords, then a password manager tool could help you.

Avoid public Wi-Fi and opt for a virtual private network (VPN) or a hotspot.

Do not misplace or leave your devices unattended. This applies to your laptops, PCs, smartphones, tabs, smartwatches, and any other device that stores personal data, which could put you at risk if compromised.

Keep all devices password protected. Many modern devices come with security features that include biometrics such as fingerprints, iris scans, and voice recognition.

Store confidential documents like the Social Security card in a secure location and avoid carrying them around for no reason.

Discarded documents provide an easy way to access your personal data. So, always use a shredder to dispose of them.

Protect all your devices with reputed anti-virus software.

Software developers regularly release updates with the latest patches. So, set up all your devices for automatic software updates.

Take regular data backups and store them in a secure location.

Enforce access controls and share data strictly on a need basis.

Remember, a data breach could expose you and your loved ones to countless dangers. So, protecting your data should not be an afterthought. Take proactive measures to guard your personal information and avoid compromising your privacy and safety.