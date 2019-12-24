How Klikly became the name of every household-related services

New Delhi based start-up, Klikly, is a dedicated online service provider for different types of household needs. They integrate customers with right professionals for their home service needs with just a single click. They provide multiple services, for instance, pest control, RO servicing, wedding and event servicing, health and wellness, laundry and dry cleaners, interior designers and architects, and more.

Klikly is started by Anika Group, which is a leading diversified indenting house. This is an online, as well as, app-based platform, where customers can get access to more than a thousand skilled professionals. These professionals are trained, and they provide a quick solution for different needs.

Right now, Klikly is offering their services in 20 categories, all over Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad.

To make the process simple for everyone who is looking for different services, customers just need to visit https://www.klikly.com/ or download the application on their mobile phone. With just a click, every service will be ready to use.

The founder of the company, Muskaan Vig Sarinhas a vision, and that is to empower individuals, who are into small services. She wants to help them find the right platform, which will make it easier for them to connect with customers who are looking for similar services. On the other hand, Muksaan Vig Sarin also aims to provide valuable assistance to people that will help them to add value to their lives. Understanding that everyone is getting busy day by day, it is not easy for anyone to find time for their loved once, but Klikly is here to change that. Klikly will be right there at your doorstep with their bespoke services.

How it all began?

Women, in general, find very less time for themselves. Gone are the days when women only used to live in their houses and only look after household chores, children, husband and in-laws. Even these women need a good break once a while. And now, every woman wishes to do a job, stand on her own feet; however, while maintaining a balance between household chores and office work, they forget to look after themselves as well. This is what inspired Muskaan Vig Sarin, the founder and CEO of Klikly to brainstorm about an app, that will bring peace to their lives.

Looking at the current situation, it has become quite essential to develop a platform that will help ordinary people and small service providers connect and help one another. This is where Klikly comes in. This is the platform where you will get to hire the most suitable service expert provider, and these professionals will visit the customer right at their doorsteps.

This one-stop platform gives exciting opportunities to small service providers to increase their business reach because Klikly allows them to use a cutting-edge technology app. Not just this, Klikly is here to support every service provider as well by letting them become an entrepreneur.

Why is there a need for Klikly?

Knowing that there are many apps, which provide similar services in the same domain, why would anyone want to join Klikly and also why should customers even think about using this app? Kilkly’s approach is more personal than being business. This is one company that is genuinely bothered about giving personal assistance to everyone. They have an internal team, which ensures that all the service providers are getting a good number of responses from the customers and they are able to flourish, and on the other hand, they continuously remain in touch with them and give them personal assistance too.

Klikly becomes one single point of contact for both the customers and the service providers. When someone connects with Klikly for any of the services, the company takes the responsibility of connecting them with one of the service providers and get it delivered to them right at their doorstep. Klikly is not just here to empower trained professionals, but provide world-class services to everyone at a highly affordable price.

Klikly had a rather very humble beginning, by delivering their services in Delhi only, but today, Klikly is offering their services all over Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad. Each individual has certain expectations, and Klikly makes sure to cater to all of their customers’ expectation.

A person looking for a laundry service usually prefers someone local. A professional who will understand their language and will connect better, that’s how Klikly is making the impossible happening. Local business mostly suffers because customers often look out for them on different apps, now after the launch of Klikly, they can easily connect with local professionals without having to worry about language or communication gap.

