How the job killer Chat GPT, is creating new jobs

The Chat GPT effect

In today’s digital age, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an increasingly important part of our lives. One of the most powerful and versatile AI tools available today is ChatGPT, a language model that can understand and generate human-like responses to text inputs. As ChatGPT continues to gain popularity, working with it is becoming a new skill in demand. However, as the application of chat GPT and other AI technologies continues to broaden, there is a prevalent apprehension that they may cause unemployment and job loss.

Almost half of the companies (specifically 49%) have adopted ChatGPT for various purposes such as writing code, generating content, summarizing meetings or internal documents, and providing customer support.

Chat GPT as a skill

However, it is important to note that AI technologies like Chat GPT are also sparking job creation and opening up new career paths. Industries are more keen in hiring people familiar with such AI applications and know how to utilize these tools in their respective fields. ChatGPT is the latest in-demand job skill companies are hiring for, according to recent research from the career site Resume Builder.

According to the survey, 9 in every 10 of business leaders believe that proficiency with ChatGPT is advantageous for job applicants, and it could certainly help employees retain their jobs. When evaluating potential hires, 92% of employers consider AI/chatbot experience to be a positive factor, while 90% specifically look for ChatGPT-specific experience. Companies now are looking for candidates who are accustomed with Chat GPT, and job seekers should consider adding this skill to their resumes. Employers should also consider including this to their list of required or ideal skill sets. It is important for workers to keep up with technological advancements, as skills need to evolve and adapt with the changes.

Emerging jobs with AI and Chat GPT

According to Business Insider, the surging appeal for generative AI tools has led to an accelerated demand for prompt engineers. Such engineers can enhance chatbot responses by testing prompts, creating user guides, identifying and fixing errors and improving the accuracy and relevance of chatbot responses.

Andrew Higashi, the CEO of ChangeEngine, a software development firm in San Francisco, believes that ChatGPT is as much in demand as other technical skills such as coding or using Microsoft Excel. In his opinion, ChatGPT is no different from other high-demand skills in terms of the value it can bring to organizations. He says that the chatbot is expected to be particularly beneficial for individuals working in the sales and legal fields. In the sales industry, the chatbot can create text that emulates customer conversations, edit call scripts and email responses. Whereas in the legal domain, it can aid in research for cases and automate the process of creating contracts and forms. Some of these jobs, which do not necessarily require an engineering or coding background, offer high salaries of up to $335,000.

Conclusion

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and chatbots powered by technologies like ChatGPT have brought numerous benefits across various industries. AI and chatbots offer businesses the opportunity to reduce operational costs and increase productivity. It has improved the accuracy and efficiency of tasks like data analysis, customer service, and product recommendations. They can provide personalized experiences to customers by collecting and analyzing data on their behavior, preferences, and interests. This helps businesses to create targeted marketing strategies and tailor their products and services to meet the specific needs of their customers.

