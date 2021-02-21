Know how to How to Activate Windows 10 without a Product Key

If you are a regular and devoted Microsoft user and have been using its products for a long time now, it for sure to notice the development that came around just in recent days. Also if we talk about the operating systems that rolled out, Windows 10 was the last OS which Microsoft came up with within the market.

At times that you buy or even stream download the operating system especially if we are talking about the case of Windows 10, it will always be given to you with a product key. To define a product key, the function of it is pretty much the same it sounds, A product key gives you the allowance to activate Windows OS after you install it on your system. In many cases, users often download the Operating System from the web rather than purchasing it. In such cases, users reportedly lose the product key. Now the question is what do they do when this happens? To workaround with this method, one can use alternative tricks with which they can activate the operating system. One must download the product key as soon as one can or if the same is not done the OS will stop functioning smoothly. Also, users will be rammed up with notification prompts that will constantly ask them to activate windows.

So here we are with two ways which can help you to activate windows 10 without a product key or without a need for technical assistance from experts.

Activate Windows 10 without a product key Manually

At times when you don’t have a product key, this way will save you with its start-up. Here is a list of license keys that you can utilize and activate your windows 10 manually. All you will have to is follow the instructions mentioned below and you will be good to go!

Step 1. We are mentioning a list of product keys. Your first step is to choose the product key which is relevant to your Operating System.

Home: TX9XD-98N7V-6WMQ6-BX7FG-H8Q99

Home N: 3KHY7-WNT83-DGQKR-F7HPR-844BM

Home Single Language: 7HNRX-D7KGG-3K4RQ-4WPJ4-YTDFH

Home Country Specific: PVMJN-6DFY6-9CCP6-7BKTT-D3WVR

Professional: W269N-WFGWX-YVC9B-4J6C9-T83GX

Professional N: MH37W-N47XK-V7XM9-C7227-GCQG9

Education: NW6C2-QMPVW-D7KKK-3GKT6-VCFB2

Education N: 2WH4N-8QGBV-H22JP-CT43Q-MDWWJ

Enterprise: NPPR9-FWDCX-D2C8J-H872K-2YT43

Enterprise N: DPH2V-TTNVB-4X9Q3-TJR4H-KHJW4

Step 2. When you have chosen your product key, next, you have to head straight to hit the start button and then click on the Command prompt (Admin). This will allow you to run with admin priviledges.

Step 3. You will notice a black dialogue box appearing up on the screen of cmd. When the dialogue box appears, you will have to type in the command- “slmgr /ipk yourlicensekey” and then press Enter. This will start the installation process of your license key.

Step 4. The next step is to connect to the KMS server. You can do the same by inputting the command which is mentioned below-

“slmgr /skms kms8.msguides.com”

Step 5. After completing the above-mentioned steps, you will have to input the command “slmgr /ato” to start the activation process of your Operating System.

Once all these steps are done, be sure to keep a check on the activation status. It will help you know whether or not your activation has been processed or not.

Activate Windows help of a Batch File

If you could not activate your windows 10 with the above-mentioned method, worry not, we have another. You can also activate your OS without a product key by creating a batch file with some specific codes. Note that it is really important to do this the right way because even a single mistype can open floodgates for damage in your system. Go through with this method with utmost carefulness and caution.

Step 1. Your first step is very simple, all you have to do is copy this code in a document.

@echo off

title Windows 10 ALL version activator&cls&echo ************************************&echo Supported products:&echo – Windows 10 Home&echo – Windows 10 Professional&echo – Windows 10 Enterprise, Enterprise LTSB&echo – Windows 10 Education&echo.&echo.&echo ************************************ &echo Windows 10 activation…

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk TX9XD-98N7V-6WMQ6-BX7FG-H8Q99 >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk 3KHY7-WNT83-DGQKR-F7HPR-844BM >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk 7HNRX-D7KGG-3K4RQ-4WPJ4-YTDFH >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk PVMJN-6DFY6-9CCP6-7BKTT-D3WVR >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk W269N-WFGWX-YVC9B-4J6C9-T83GX >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk MH37W-N47XK-V7XM9-C7227-GCQG9 >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk NW6C2-QMPVW-D7KKK-3GKT6-VCFB2 >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk NW6C2-QMPVW-D7KKK-3GKT6-VCFB2 >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk 2WH4N-8QGBV-H22JP-CT43Q-MDWWJ >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk NPPR9-FWDCX-D2C8J-H872K-2YT43 >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk DPH2V-TTNVB-4X9Q3-TJR4H-KHJW4 >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk WNMTR-4C88C-JK8YV-HQ7T2-76DF9 >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ipk 2F77B-TNFGY-69QQF-B8YKP-D69TJ >nul

echo ************************************ &echo.&echo.&set i=1

:server

if %i%==1 set KMS_Sev=kms.chinancce.com

if %i%==2 set KMS_Sev=NextLevel.uk.to

if %i%==3 set KMS_Sev=GuangPeng.uk.to

if %i%==4 set KMS_Sev=AlwaysSmile.uk.to

if %i%==5 set KMS_Sev=kms.chinancce.com

if %i%==6 set KMS_Sev=kms.shuax.com

if %i%==7 exit

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /skms %KMS_Sev% >nul

cscript //nologo c:windowssystem32slmgr.vbs /ato | find /i “successfully” && (echo.& ************************************ & echo. & choice /n /c YN /m “Do you want to restart your PC now [Y,N]?” & if errorlevel 2 exit) || (echo The connection to the server failed! Trying to connect to another one… & echo Please wait… & echo. & echo. & set /a i+=1 & goto server)

shutdown.exe /r /t 00

Step 2. Your next step is to make another document file on the home screen.

Step 3. Thirdly, select the written code and paste it into the text file. When you save it, save it with a batch extension named “1click.cmd”.

Step 4. Your last step is to navigate back to the home screen and then run the batch file as administrator.

And then it is it, you’re done!