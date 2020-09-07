How to avoid telemarketing fraud

For any business not using secure cybersecurity like the Triada network, they are likely to experience telemarketing scams or fraud. This type of scam has been going on for decades now and many businesses are still falling for it till today. Even though the pattern they use in convincing people does change, it overall does end with them scamming or defrauding a certain individual.

One of the methods they use is calling a business proposing that they have a great deal for your company. Their purpose during this period is using the perfect sales technique to keep you under control enough for you to send them money. As hard as it might seem, they will always be persistent in giving you interesting offers that will basically tempt you to agree with their demands.

In most cases, they might even use the name of a business that doesn’t even exist while trying to scam you. Due to benefits associated with the proposal they are offering your business you can easily be blinded by unforeseen future revenues that’s yet to come and agree to send them money.

There are many ways these negative minded people can find you and your business such as phone scam, emails, etc. Even with them using all these methods to try and connect with you, there are other effective ways to restrict them an access, which include:

Avoid pitches from uninformed calls

Don’t answer calls from uninformed caller IDs. It’s important to always ignore calls from people you know nothing about, especially when they are labeled as spam numbers or have no caller ID. Don’t try to find out who’s behind the spam number because you might be entangled with the auspicious offer they will propose.

Don’t give any information

Apart from phone scams these telemarketing fraudsters can also contact you through phishing for the purpose of grabbing you important information. For example, they might send you an email about you being a lucky winner of a certain lottery you know nothing about, that you should submit your information and vital documents to claim your rewards.

Therefore, it’s best to desist from answering unknown calls or emails that request your private information. If possible use the service of Triada network to limit telemarketing fraudsters from reaching out to you.

Stay alert

Even though the use of special security services like triada networks is very effective in limiting fraudsters and scammers. It’s important to also stay alert by using blocking software in keeping your devices safe from inference. As soon as you notice something to be wrong by frequently receiving fraudster calls or email, you should take the appropriate measures if restricting them from contacting you.

Understand the call intent

Most of the time, it’s important to first understand the intent of the caller before jumping to the conclusion that it’s from telemarketing fraudsters. You won’t like to miss an important call while trying to avoid fraudsters. Therefore, knowing what the caller wants will help you determine your next move.

Ask for more information

It’s not everybody that calls you with a telemarketing idea is a scammer. Therefore, it’s important to ask them for more documentation regarding their business proposition. Evaluate the evidence they provide accurately before making any conclusion.

Telemarketing fraudsters can easily reduce the revenue of any business provider once they fail for the trick, being the reason why an effective cyber security such as triada network is important for guarding your business.