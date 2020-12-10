How To Choose In The Right Term Insurance Plan?

An effective term insurance plan allows one to be prepared for future uncertainties in financial terms. When it comes to investing in a term insurance plan, you will be extended with a wide range of options. In order to choose the best plan for you and your family, it is important to assess certain factors properly. In this guide, we help you choose the best term life insurance plan.

Start With Determining Your Coverage Needs

The term life insurance coverage you choose should be based on the amount of money your family would need after your untimely death. Below are the factors that you need to assess when calculating the coverage amount –

Estimate the monthly expenses of the family members dependent on you and multiply it by 150.

Include your liabilities such as mortgage loan, credit card bills, personal loan.

Minus the liquid assets like stocks, mutual funds, fixed deposits, etc.

Add the expenses associated with prominent goals that might occur in the next 15 years.

Include retirement corpus that you would like to leave for your spouse.

Choose The Right Tenure Of The Plan

Once you have decided on the coverage, the next important step is to determine how long you would like to stretch the insurance. The tenure should not be too short, as the plan would mature before your financial obligations are met. Moreover, it should not be stretched too long; then, you will have to bear high charges. You can use the term plan calculator to determine the premium you will pay according to the tenure. Therefore, you can choose the right tenure based on your financial needs and obligations.

Consider The Add-Ons Smartly

Term life insurance plans provide riders at a cost-effective rate, which can extend added benefit. Following are the riders that you can take with the term plan –

Critical Illness Coverage – A lump sum amount is paid to the insured individuals after they have been diagnosed with a critical illness that is mentioned in their policy.

Additional Cover for Death Due To Accident – This rider allows you to get an additional amount apart from your insured sum in case you die due to an accident.

Waiver Of Premium On Disability – If the insured individual becomes disable permanently, then the future premiums that need to be paid will be waived off.

Waiver Of Premium On Critical Illness- If the insured individual is diagnosed with a critical illness included in the policy document, the premium pending will be waived off.

Final Thoughts

Term insurance plans are referred to as a long-term contract that brings financial security to your family. While selecting a term insurance, check out the claim settlement ratio of the company. This ratio determines the number of claims that the provider has successfully settled. Consider the company with more than 90% of the claim settlement ratio. This will ensure that you are paid out in the most efficient way possible. And considering the above aspects of making the best investment decision.