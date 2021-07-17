How to download YouTube videos for free

You are not required to have a highly advanced set of skills to download videos from YouTube. Whether or not you believe this, but doing so is a very straightforward process as long as you have access to the right tools, and you do not even need to have a paid subscription when trying to do this. While YouTube Premium lets its users download a video if they would like to view it offline, there are also multiple free methods that allow you to watch or listen to a video or audio without having to use the official YouTube application. All you need to do is figure out how to download YouTube videos, and you will easily be able to watch them even without an internet connection. The steps given below will assist you with this process.

Get a 4K Video Downloader, which you can download and install completely for free. When the installation process is done, check on the box that is marked ‘Launch’ and click on ‘Finish’. Copy the video URL from the address bar in your web browser. Then, go back to the 4K Video Downloader and click on the green ‘Paste Link’ button which can be found at the top left corner of your screen. The software will retrieve information about the video that you have given to it and provide you with a choice of quality options. These options will vary depending on the quality of the original video, but the software can download YouTube videos in 4K if it is available, which is most likely will be. 4K Video Downloader will let you download either complete YouTube videos or just take out the audio. Select your preference by using the drop-down menu on the left, then choose a format by using the menu on the right side of your screen. The ideal choice for videos is MP4 since it manages to give a relatively good balance of both quality and file size. Select your quality. While it is recommended to pick the highest resolution, this will take longer and will take up more space on your device. Choose the place on your device where the downloaded video should be saved by using the ‘Browse’ button located at the bottom, and once you are satisfied, click on ‘Download’. Then, the video will be downloaded.