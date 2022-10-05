How To Enjoy Immersive Music with Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer

Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer app available on iPhone and iPads of Apple are one of the best applications available in the world which let users experience the magic of 3D surround sound and customize their type of music sounds and tune. Some people like music in its original form while others like music with a bit of tweak and twist in tune and sound. Developed by Global Delight Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer is one such app which let users enjoy songs and tunes with a bit of tweak and twist.

Special Features of the application

The most ‘awesomest’ feature included in the application is the 3D surround sound which delivers amazing audio experience to users on any hearing devices such as headphones and earphones. Along with the 3D surround sound technology used in the app, the bass booster feature gives the music you to listen to an amazing experience. You can feel every beat in your music comes to life.

The application also offers features such as 8 or 16-band Custom Equalizer which allows users to customize the music they listen to in the way they like. It also has 29 Handcrafted EQ Presets such as pop, dub stop to name a few. These EQ Presets lets users select custom built equalizers without much effort and enjoy their music.

The app also offers users option to stream from 40000 radio stations around the world along with a wide variety of podcast playlists. Music playlists gets bigger and better in the Boom Bass Booster app as you can get access from your music in phone storage, google drive, and even dropbox. All these increase the number of songs and music which hoiu can listen to in your favourite way. Music and such audio files stored in OneDrive can also be accessed through the application. It is normal for people to save large number of music in externals applications such as google drive and one drive in order to save storage space in the mobile phone.

The app also lets you play music through the mobile phone in any infotainment systems which have CarPlay whenever the phone is connected with that system.