How To Find The Best Projector Under $1000

In this time and age, technology has amplified the ways we communicate ideas, present different materials either for entertainment, learning purposes, business plans, social activities, and the like. Today, one of the most innovative tools we have in communication is the projector. Through the years ever since it became affordable and its benefit to education, entertainment, business sectors, and the likes had become more prominent, it has been one of the necessities in universities, conference rooms, and more.

Even in our own homes, many of us see the advantage of having one as it can be used for movie nights with the whole family, friends, and guests. It can also be useful for events you want to hold in your home or anywhere since it is easily transportable. Moreover, when you have children who are still students, a projector will be really useful for different academic purposes.

With this, you may now see the need to purchase a projector, and when you purchase, you have to consider these features so that you can find the best projector under $1000:

Brightness

Projecting requires a great number of lumens. Projecting a wide image as large as an eight-foot image in a fairly darkened room requires 1000 lumens. In a darker room, your projector would need 2000 lumens to project an image of the same size. The higher lumens your projector has the better.

Great optics

The set of mirrors, lenses, and filters in a projector are called optics. You need to invest in a projector that has good optics as optics can cause your image to be distorted or have sharp edges that are rough and indistinct. What you can do to assess a projector is by asking a tech assistant from the store to project straight lines. If they look sharp and straight the projector has good optics. Note that the larger the room you want to project in, the worse it would be if you have bad optics.

Resolution

This may sound very technical and complex for people who only know the basics of using a laptop or computer. However, this is an important factor in purchasing a projector. It is measured by the number of pixels in the vertical and horizontal dimensions. The most common tip in finding the right resolution is matching the resolution of the projector to the resolution of your computer monitor or laptop screen. If it does not match, there can be a decrease in the quality of the image. A screen with pixels of 1028 x 768 should be matched with projectors of the same resolution. It does not necessarily mean the higher the pixels the better.

Color Fidelity and Color Clarity

Two of the most vital elements to project a great image is colour fidelity and colour clarity. The colours of the image shown on your computer screen must match the colours in the image produced by the projector. One of the tips in evaluating colour fidelity and colour clarity of projectors are comparing them side by side, then can you decide which is better.