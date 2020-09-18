HOW TO GET FREE DISNEY+ HOTSTAR SUBSCRIPTION TO STREAM IPL 2020

The lockdown has been a torture for most of us and we have wished ever since to just skip the year 2020 altogether. Well, finally GOOD NEWS is on our way.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back and fans are all hyped and excited with the first matches starting around this weekend.

Another reason for #IPL trending is that it is starting with the same teams that played the finals last year i.e. Mumbai Indians V/s Chennai Super Kings.

This year, The IPL is being played in the UAE and will be broadcast Live on the Disney+ Hotstar online streaming platform, along with all Star Sports Channels.

If you have not yet bought the subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, hold on! Know about these subscription benefits and you might as well get a FREE SUBSCRIPTION. Yes! You will be able to watch all IPL matches Live from the comfort of your home, your office or even your car and all for FREE.

DISNEY+ HOTSTAR SUBSCRIPTIONS:

Disney+ Hotstar is currently available with 2 primary subscription offers:

Disney+ Hotstar VIP ——- Rs. 399 per year.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium——- Rs. 1,499 per year.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP package includes live sports such as Premier League Football, Formula 1 and also The Indian Premier League.

Furthermore, Blockbuster movies, Disney+ content, Hotstar Specials, Cartoons and Indian TV shows as well.

The relatively expensive Premium subscription includes all Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offers and in addition to that Disney+ Originals, American TV Shows, American Hit movies and a lot more.

Platforms:

The Disney+ Hotstar services are available on the mobile application and the web as well for a wide variety of almost all the platforms- Android, iOS, iPadOS, Apple TV and Android TV.

RELIANCE JIO CRICKET PACK RECHARGE:

If you are a JIO prepaid user, there are multiple packages available for you to choose from and you can get a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription bundled for free. One such pack is the JIO Cricket Pack which costs the user Rs. 401 and offers 28-day validity with 3GB 4G data per day and unlimited voice calls.

If the 28-day pack is less for your choice and you want an increased validity, you might as well opt for other package options such as:

Rs 598 plan (112GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls) – Validity 56 days.

Rs 777 plan (131GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls)- Validity 84 days.

Rs 2599 plan (740GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls)- Validity 365 days.

There is another affordable recharge package offered by JIO- 499 JIO Cricket pack Recharge- Total 84GB Data- that is 1.5GB per day and 56 days of validity.

But, this pack does not include any voice calls.

RELIANCE JIOFIBER UNLIMITED PACKS:

The Reliance JioFiber home broadband plans also offer free subscription bundles for you to live stream IPL 2020 and watch other entertainment, all for free.

The broadband plans:

Rs 399 per month (without streaming subscriptions)

Rs 999- JioFiber Gold Plan (Unlimited Data at 150Mbps)

Rs 1,499- JioFiber Diamond Plan (Unlimited Data at 300Mbps)

Rs 2,499- JioFiber Diamond+ Plan (Unlimited Data at 500Mbps)

Rs 3,999- JioFiber Platinum Plan (Unlimited Data at 1Gbps)

All of the above plans bundle various online streaming services- Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Voot, Sony LIV etc.

If you love using Flipkart and spend all that money on shopping, congratulations because you are in for a treat- Watch IPL 2020, Free!

Here’s how:

For every Rs 100 spent from your account, you earn 2 SuperCoins which can be redeemed later when you collect a few. Go to the Flipkart SuperCoins section and check out their latest offers.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription only for 399 SuperCoins

Disney+ Hotstar Premium annual subscription only for 1,499 SuperCoins.

If you have enough SuperCoins in your Flipkart account, you too can watch and enjoy IPL 2020 with your family and loved ones, for free!

