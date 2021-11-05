How to Make Boring Gaming Experience More Exciting: 8 Tips

If you are an avid gamer, you might reach a point where the hobby becomes a bit of a chore, and your love for video games begins to dwindle slowly.

It is to be expected, particularly if you dedicate most of your free time to video games. Once that happens, it might be time to take a break and do something else.

On the other hand, if you are still interested in continuing with video games but feel like something is missing, you could try a few different ideas and see if your feelings change. You will find some suggestions below.

Install Mods

Mods are one of the best ways to enhance a video game. There are plenty of cases of how custom modes made video games live longer than they should. Warcraft III is a great example of this.

At the same time, there are titles that are a bit more conservative with their modding engine features. For instance, Farming Simulator 22 Mods are not game-breaking, like, say, some Skyrim mods are. Instead, they just add a few quality-of-life improvements and new features that make the game feel richer.

Of course, it is important to note that some mods mess with the video game performance and compatibility, so keep that in mind when you are customizing a game to get a better experience.

Try Games Outside Your Comfort Zone

Leaving your comfort zone can be a challenge, but it should not be too difficult when it comes to video games. Since there are so many different video game genres, you are bound to find something that you have not tried before.

For instance, if you play mostly action shooters or MMORPGs, why not try puzzle games, real-time or turn-based strategies, or simulators?

Video games that you dismissed until now could be the change of pace that will rekindle your love for gaming.

Play With Other People

Single-player games have their charm, and plenty of titles offer a great story and gameplay. However, you may find online games to be even more engaging.

In case you have no aspirations to play competitively, you should still try playing with other people and just mess around and have fun. It is often more fun to do activities in a group, and video games are not an exception.

Check Streams on Twitch TV

Taking a short break and checking other players’ points of view is also worth considering. You can hop on Twitch TV and find the category of a video game you are playing right now. There should be some players streaming live, especially if the game has been recently released or is popular in general.

Checking how other players approach the game will broaden your horizon and possibly teach you things about the game that you did not know.

Improve Your Device’s Performance

In case the struggle to play video games exists because you are experiencing FPS drops, random crashes, high latency, and other issues, the fault lies with your device. Be it a console, PC, or laptop; you want to optimize its performance so that there are no outside factors that are dampening your already negative attitude about gaming.

Clean the dust inside, free up the storage, check for malware, limit background processes, and consider upgrading hardware. Doing these things will improve the device’s performance, which, in turn, will also allow you to enjoy gaming more.

Invest in Gaming Accessories

New gaming accessories are worth a shout as well. You may be fed up because your mouse is not working properly, or the keyboard is not as responsive as it should be. Replacing the mouse and keyboard should be a given, but there is more to gaming accessories.

You could consider getting a gaming chair that will do wonders for your back and make you feel more comfortable while gaming.

If you are on a PC, you could get a gaming pad and try that instead of sticking to the keyboard and mouse all the time.

Go Back to Your Favorites

Despite the fact that there are plenty of decent video games that came out recently, you might still feel like they are not exactly what you would like to invest your time in.

These days, it is common to build high expectations only to be let down by developers who rush to release their games. Instead of holding on to the idea that you should play only recent releases, why not go back to some of the classic games? You should have a few favorites from way back, and switching to them might let you enjoy gaming again.

Play on a Different Device

Those who have a custom-built PC might want to try playing on a console and vice-versa. One of the reasons for this suggestion is that you can enjoy exclusive games that each platform offers. Moreover, you may find that playing with a control or a mouse and keyboard feels better.