How to reduce PCB Assembly costs?

In most cases, people who buy electronic devices usually strive to buy a high-quality product for the lowest price possible. So it’s no surprise that PCB engineers ask themselves, “What will help us reduce production costs?” It’s perfectly reasonable that they are looking for tips that would help them reduce costs, as these savings can contribute to increasing sales of electronics. In such a situation, engineers frequently start looking for the cheapest PCB assembly service. However, is it even possible to find the “cheapest” offer among contract manufacturers? If you want to know the answer to this question, read on.

At the outset, it is worth emphasizing that choosing a PCB assembler basing only on the price is not a good solution. The companies that offer the lowest rate very often neglect the quality of the assembly. Poor-quality printed circuit boards assembly can lead to the failure of the entire production. On the other hand, the highest price also does not guarantee that the PCB assembler is an expert. Frequently, too high costs of PCB assembly are related to the omission of the best assembly practices.

Finding the golden mean isn’t easy. Assembly quality, customer service, and costs have to be balanced. This can be difficult, especially for players that are just starting out in the industry. Therefore, below we present four recommendable ways of how to reduce the PCB assembly-related costs without sacrificing the quality.

1. Develop a complete BOM

The bill of materials (BOM) that you send to the PCB assembler should contain a complete list of all components, assemblies, subassemblies and materials that are necessary for the PCB production process. The full BOM should contain all the information that will be relevant to installers. In particular, the list of materials should include:

The numbers of each individual part

The exact name of the manufacturer

Reference designation

Description of individual parts with an indication of their quantity

Packaging information

If you are not sure exactly what information you should provide to the PCB assembler in the BOM, contact them. In most cases, professional PCB assembly companies have their own BOM template. They are developed on the basis of years of experience, and many completed orders. Delivering a complete BOM to the PCB assembler will speed up the complicated process of service pricing.

THINK OF THE REPLACEMENTS

If the BOM contains information on the available substitutes for individual components, the PCB contractor will not have to spend a lot of time looking for replacements. Thus, the withdrawal of an element from production (which often happens in the case of electronics) will not cause costly delays in production.

2. Leave the component acquisition to the PCB assembler

Controlling the entire project and managing its budget can be difficult. Therefore, it is worth deciding to outsource this issue to a PCB fitter. PCB assemblers that have been operating in the electronic manufacturing services industry for many years have an extensive network of contacts, including component distributors. Thanks to the long-term cooperation between them, they are able to buy the necessary components for you at a wholesale price.

VERIFY

If you have any doubts about whether you are buying at a profitable price, you can verify it and make sure that you do not overpay by commissioning a PCB assembler to buy components for your product. The verification can be done very simply. Just check the invoice you received from the distributor and compare prices.

3. Don’t neglect tests and controls

There is no doubt that testing increases the overall cost of production. But it’s still indispensable if you want to maintain the high quality of your product.

Fortunately, there is a way to reduce testing costs. Find a PCB assembler that is also capable of conducting tests. Some companies have the appropriate facilities and know-how to conduct inspections and tests. Certainly, a PCB fitter will offer a lower price than a company that only deals with testing. In addition, this way, you can eliminate the costs of transporting the product from the PCB fitter to the testing company.

TEST THE FIRST BATCH OF EVERY LARGE ORDER

In most cases, a PCB fitter will perform an end-of-line inspection. However, for a larger order quantity, the test should also be carried out on the first batch of products. Thanks to this approach, you can quickly verify if the product requires any modifications. If necessary adjustments are rapidly detected, changes can be made promptly, and the high cost of subsequent changes and production downtime can be avoided.

4. Rely only on experts

Do not blindly believe all the assurances of PCB assemblers who declare that they are industry experts and have the appropriate knowledge and experience to guarantee you the highest quality of assembly. Choose a future PCB installer consciously. It is worth taking some time to gather information about a potential contractor.

When verifying candidates, pay attention to the fact that the PCB fitter has the appropriate equipment to ensure high efficiency and assembly quality. It is also a good idea to cooperate with a company that offers a component procurement service. Thanks to this service, you will be able to focus on your work, and, at the same time, the PCB fitter will buy the high-quality components on your behalf at a favorable price.

Also, pay attention to the certificates that the PCB fitter has. They confirm the knowledge and production capabilities of a PCB assembler. In addition, they ensure that the assembly will take place in accordance with applicable production management regulations. Two certificates are essential:

ISO 9001: Proves that the PCB fitter effectively improves the quality of their products and services. The company’s standards to obtain this certificate relate to top-notch quality management that exceeds the clients’ needs and expectations.

ISO 22301: This certificate proves that the company has implemented and applied business continuity management standards on a daily basis. What does it mean? An ISO 22301-certified PCB assembler understands and is able to prioritize business risks using the Business Continuity Standard. This standard specifies requirements for an incident management system that could disrupt production. At the same time, it informs that in the event of disturbances during assembly, the company knows how to manage and eliminate them.

RELY ON ONE PROVEN PCB FITTER

If you partner with one PCB fitter that you can rely on, look no further. Years of cooperation will result in mutual trust. You have to be sure that in everything, from support in the creation of BOMs to the execution of tests, you can count on the support of a PCB assembler.

Finding a PCB assembler is difficult for novice engineers, and finding a reliable one is even more difficult. However, it is the company’s knowledge and experience responsible for assembly that is key to reducing production costs. By following the tips above, you can start making PCBs much cheaper right away.