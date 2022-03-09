How to Remove Shutterstock Watermark Online/PC

Shutterstock is THE STOCK PHOTO AND VIDEOS WEBSITE, and we’re always using the resources of Shutterstock in video projects, designs, and personal PowerPoint presentations. However, the Shutterstock watermark is something that we are not comfortable with.

When using the free version, you can only preview the photos that are not watermark-free. Therefore, it is a major job to get rid of that watermark.

We will tell you everything about Shutterstock watermark removal and getting flawless images without paying anything for Shutterstock images.

Part 1. Best Choice – iMyFone MarkGo One-Click to Remove Shutterstock Watermark With No Quality Loss

iMyFone is a trusted company for different mobile, desktop, and Mac solutions. They’ve also launched some amazing tools for making your life easier as a video and photo editor with their utility tools.

iMyFone MarkGo is also a product of iMyFone for photo and video editing. As the name suggests, the software lets you remove unwanted marks, watermarks, logos, objects, etc. The company has developed this tool by using Artificial intelligence that enables it to access and detect removing patterns. The feature is similar to a content-aware feature of Photoshop yet much more easy-to-use. As a result, the edited photos are not distorted, and the quality remains undisturbed.

In the tool, you can not only remove watermarks from photo and video, but also get rid of any logos, objects, background, fill the selected areas, replace them with another background, etc., in the tool. It is available for photo editing, video, and document editing. In short, it is an all-in-one tool for removing objects and watermarks from your files.

Now let’s find out how this tool can help you unblur Shutterstock photos or video and remove the watermarks of Shutterstock.

Step 1: Launch The Application On Your Desktop

You can download the software from iMyFone MarkGo official website and install it on your Desktop or Mac device. Launch the software and click on the ‘Remove Image Watermark’ to enter into the main application. Step 2: Upload Image And Use AI to Remove Watermark

The next step is to upload your image by choosing the Import option given in the software. Select an image from your device and upload it.

The AI removal mode can automatically detect the watermark and remove them based on the big data AI algorithm.

Step 3: Choose Selection Tool

The right side of the windows has the tool panels. First, you will see three different select object tools. The first is the rectangular marquee tool, followed by the Lasso tool and brush tool.

The specific photo given below can be made watermark-free by using all the selection tools on different areas of the image.

Step 4: Mark All Areas Of Watermark

Select the lasso tool and brush tool alternatively to mark all the areas of the photo that need to be removed.

Step 5: Remove The Shutterstock Watermark

Hit the Remove Now tab on the screen, and you will get a watermark-free Shutterstock image in front of you.

Step 6: Save Your File

Finally, you can save the file at any location of your device by hitting the Export tab on the screen.

Part 2. Remove Shutterstock Watermark With Photoshop

What if you need to know other alternatives as well? Here are three tools for removing Shutterstock Watermark. We got you covered.

Photoshop is a professional tool that most professional photographers and graphic designers use for editing and graphic work. You can also remove the Shutterstock watermark using Photoshop. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Your Image In Photoshop

Open your file in Adobe Photoshop and choose the rectangular marquee tool from the tools bar given on the left side. The tool lets you select the areas of the photo that you want to edit.

Step 2: Choose The Watermark From Image

You can select the area of the photo where the watermark is located. However, if you have got an image like the one given, you will have to select all the areas where the watermark is present.

Step 3: Mark Fill To Remove The Image Watermark

Right-click on the photo and the options bar will open. You will hit the Fill option from the given choices. It will open a new window asking you to fill the areas marked. Make sure to choose the ‘Content-aware’ option from the drop-down menu. Hit OK.

Step 4: Save Your File

The watermarks have been removed, and you will get the image as shown below. You can directly save the file by hitting Ctrl+S or choosing the options from the drop-down menu of Files.

Part 3. Remove Shutterstock Watermark With Apowersoft

Here is all you need to do to remove the watermarks from your images in Apowersoft.

Step 1: Logon to The Official Website

Visit the official website of Apowersoft to open the online watermark remover.

Step 2: Upload The Image

Upload the image you want to edit by clicking on the ‘+’ button.

Step 3: Select The Watermark Area

The next step is to select the watermark area in the photo by dragging the erase box onto that location.

Step 4: Delete It

Hit the erase button, and the watermark will be deleted.

Step 5: Download Your Image

Once done, download the image on your device(mobile, Laptop, Desktop).

Part 3. Remove Shutterstock Watermark With WebInPaint

Step 1: Upload Your Image

Log onto the new website of WebInPaint by typing in the URL bar.

Click on Upload Image and choose the photo from your device.

Step 2: Mark The Areas You Want To Remove

By default, a red marker tool is selected. Mark all the areas you want to remove from the photo by using the red marker tool.

Step 3: Remove The Watermark

After marking all unwanted areas, hit the Erase button. It will remove the watermark from the image.

Step 4: Download The Image

Once the process is completed, you can download your pictures by tapping on the Download tab on the window’s top-right. Choose the desired location and get your images on your device.

FAQs –How to Remove Shutterstock Watermark

Is it possible to remove the Shutterstock watermark?

Yes, you can easily remove the Shutterstock watermark by using any of the methods we have discussed in the article.

How do you save a Shutterstock image without a watermark?

Unfortunately, if you’re not paying for the image, you can only preview the Shutterstock images with a watermark. Therefore, you must use any of the methods we discussed to get rid of the Shutterstock watermark and save the image.

Is it possible to remove the watermark?

A plethora of tools and software are there to remove watermark from images. All you need to do is explore. However, we recommend MarkGo as it’s a tool with artificial intelligence that gives you maximum accuracy.

How can I remove a watermark online for free?

We have shared methods like WebInPaint and Apowersoft that lets you remove a watermark online for free.

Conclusion

Removing the watermarks and specifically knowing how to remove the Shutterstock watermark is not a problem anymore. We have shared several methods that will let you edit and modify your images. However, MarkGo is an AI-powered tool that lets you play around with the images and videos very well. You can add, remove, edit, and modify objects, watermarks, and the background of your pictures and videos. You can download the application on Mac and Windows alike. Here are the links for downloading the application: